* Turkey Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan shuffled his
cabinet after an old ally pressed him to resign, in the latest
fallout from a corruption case. ()
* Republican leaders and their corporate allies have
launched an array of efforts aimed at diminishing the clout of
the party's most conservative activists and promoting
legislation instead of confrontation next year. ()
* A last-minute influx of enrollees prompted the Obama
administration and some states to keep the rolls open for Jan. 1
coverage. ()
* The U.S. National Security Agency is drowning in useless
data, which harms its ability to conduct legitimate
surveillance, claims a former employee who created some of the
computer code used to snoop on Internet traffic. ()
* The end of the year is the peak trash season across
America, a superlative earned by all the eating, parties and
gift giving that people do, and by the growing use of package
deliveries from online purchases. ()
* A pick-up in business investment and robust new-home sales
point to an economy on stronger footing heading into the new
year. Orders for U.S. durable goods -- big-ticket items such as
cars and aircraft designed to last more than three years -- rose
3.5 percent last month, reversing a decline in October, the
Commerce Department said on Tuesday. ()
* Municipal bonds are on track to post their worst annual
performance in nearly two decades as 2013 ushered in more
financial woes for U.S. cities. Municipal debt is down 2.58
percent so far this year after handing investors a 6.78 percent
return in 2012 and a 10.70 percent return in 2011, according to
Barclays's municipal-bond index. ()
* U.S. colleges and universities are starting to unwind
decades of administrative bloat and back-office waste that
helped push up costs and tuition. ()
* Sherritt International Corp is facing pressure from
an activist shareholder amid plans to sell its coal business and
focus on its nickel and oil operations. ()
* Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp have
decided to end a development venture that would produce
technology to make big and ultrathin televisions, underscoring
the challenges of bringing next-generation TVs to the mass
market. ()