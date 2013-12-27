Dec 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Banks, hedge funds and commodity merchants are stashing
tens of millions of tons of aluminum, copper, nickel and zinc in
a hidden system of warehouses that span the globe. These
facilities are known to some in the industry as "shadow
warehouses" because they are unregulated and don't disclose
their holdings. ()
* Treasury bond prices fell Thursday, pushing the yield on
10-year notes to 3 percent, a threshold that may signal a new
baseline for higher interest rates. ()
* Textron Inc agreed to pay $1.4 billion to acquire
Beechcraft Corp, a deal that would combine the small U.S. plane
maker into an industrial conglomerate that also produces Cessna
planes and Bell helicopters. ()
* McDonald's Corp has pulled the plug on its
"McResource" website, an informational and budget-assistance
website for employees that has become a target of derision from
a group seeking higher pay for hourly workers. ()
* Wireless venture LightSquared Inc is seeking to exit
bankruptcy-court protection with backing from private-equity
firms Fortress Investment Group and Melody Capital
Advisors LLC. ()
* Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Thursday said
that it has renewed an option to buy the site of a proposed $2
billion ethylene plant in western Pennsylvania. ()
* Wall Street made millions of dollars taking Chinese banks
public during the boom years when the economy was riding high
and the country's lenders were reaping big profits. Those same
investment banks are raking in fees again, but this time by
helping China's financial system raise capital as it grapples
with bad debts and thin capital bases. ()
* Starting in 2014, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc
(ISS) is changing guidelines to recommend ousting directors who
don't implement a shareholder proposal that got a majority of
the votes cast at the 2013 meeting. Previously, ISS recommended
"no" votes on directors only if the proposal received a majority
of all the shares outstanding. ISS is a proxy advisory firm, in
which hedge funds, mutual funds that own shares of multiple
companies pay it to advise and often vote their shares regarding
shareholder votes. ()
* Toshiba Corp , one of Japan's biggest diversified
electronics companies, is aiming to buy a majority stake in U.K.
nuclear consortium NuGeneration Ltd as it looks to foreign
demand after interest at home waned following a nuclear accident
in 2011. ()
* The Turkish owner of Godiva chocolates, Yildiz Holding AS,
is bulking up in the confection business with a $221 million
deal to acquire DeMet's Candy Co, the U.S. maker of Flipz
chocolate pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters. DeMet's is
owned by Brynwood Partners, a Connecticut buyout firm known for
plucking consumer brands from larger companies. ()