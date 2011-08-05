Aug 5 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. stocks plunged in the biggest selloff since the financial crisis, driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 500 points, as investors appeared to lose faith in the ability of the world's policy makers to revive the global economy and stave off a rolling debt crisis in Europe.

* The European Central Bank resumed a crisis-management role on Thursday, stepping in after a four-month pause to buy government bonds in response to a debt crisis that started nearly two years ago in Greece and now threatens to engulf Spain and Italy.

* Congressional leaders reached a deal Thursday to end a 12-day standoff over funding for the Federal Aviation Administration, a dispute that furloughed 4,000 agency employees and idled thousands more construction workers.

* Automatic spending cuts built into the debt-ceiling agreement are a "doomsday mechanism" that would damage national security if they kick in, Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta said Thursday.

* President Barack Obama is renewing his effort to push a jobs agenda as the economy sputters and financial markets stumble, but so far he's offering mostly modest proposals to a divided Congress focused on reducing the deficit.

* Mexican drug cartels already control the bulk of cocaine, marijuana and heroin that enters the U.S. market. Now, they are fast becoming the kings of methamphetamines, the deadly synthetic drug that is making a comeback in the U.S., say Mexican and U.S. officials.