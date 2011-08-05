Aug 5 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. stocks plunged in the biggest selloff since the
financial crisis, driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average down
more than 500 points, as investors appeared to lose faith in the
ability of the world's policy makers to revive the global
economy and stave off a rolling debt crisis in Europe.
* The European Central Bank resumed a crisis-management role
on Thursday, stepping in after a four-month pause to buy
government bonds in response to a debt crisis that started
nearly two years ago in Greece and now threatens to engulf Spain
and Italy.
* Congressional leaders reached a deal Thursday to end a
12-day standoff over funding for the Federal Aviation
Administration, a dispute that furloughed 4,000 agency employees
and idled thousands more construction workers.
* Automatic spending cuts built into the debt-ceiling
agreement are a "doomsday mechanism" that would damage national
security if they kick in, Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta said
Thursday.
* President Barack Obama is renewing his effort to push a
jobs agenda as the economy sputters and financial markets
stumble, but so far he's offering mostly modest proposals to a
divided Congress focused on reducing the deficit.
* Mexican drug cartels already control the bulk of cocaine,
marijuana and heroin that enters the U.S. market. Now, they are
fast becoming the kings of methamphetamines, the deadly
synthetic drug that is making a comeback in the U.S., say
Mexican and U.S. officials.
(Compiled by Fareha Khan; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80
4135 5800 within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)