Aug 9 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fears about the health of the United States banking system are back in a big way. Bank stocks plunged 11 percent Monday in their biggest one-day drop since April 2009, as investors questioned how well giant financial firms will weather a slowing economy and tumultuous markets after an unprecedented downgrade of U.S. debt.

* Cash-strapped Americans are bracing for a further squeeze following last week's downgrade of U.S. government debt, as interest rates on deposits continue to fall and some borrowing costs edge higher.

* Imagine a football field packed 20 feet high with highly radioactive nuclear waste. That's about the volume of the 65,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel stranded at dozens of nuclear sites across the U.S.

It isn't just a potential public health hazard, as Japan's recent nuclear disaster showed, but a growing burden on the federal government's groaning finances.

* President Barack Obama, speaking Monday as stocks were plunging after the first-ever downgrade of the U.S. government's credit rating, tried to rally confidence that Washington will be able to address growing concerns about the federal debt.

* Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney was back on the campaign trail Monday, criticizing President Barack Obama's leadership. But he wound up competing for attention with a formidable potential rival, Texas Gov. Rick Perry. (Compiled by Fareha Khan; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800 within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)