Aug 11 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ben Bernanke's decision to open the door to easier monetary policy Tuesday marked another watershed moment in his five and a half year odyssey as chairman of the Federal Reserve. This time, it wasn't just the policy that raised eyebrows, but also the manner in which it was decided.

* The French government pledged Wednesday to consider fresh tax rises, spending cuts and other budget measures to ensure the country doesn't deviate from a challenging deficit-reduction trajectory as market concerns that France's top-notch creditworthiness is at risk accelerated.

* The use of hydraulic fracturing to drill for natural gas poses risks to air and water quality, and should be subject to tighter rules and more disclosure, an advisory panel to the Department of Energy said in a report to be released Thursday.

* After weeks of nasty campaigns in which outside groups poured more than $30 million into the state, Democrats on Tuesday won two seats in the Wisconsin state Senate but failed to wrest control of the legislative body.

* A plunge in oil prices would seem to be good news for America's fliers. They've been paying mounting fuel surcharges for years, as oil prices moved higher relative to historic levels.

But fuel surcharges -- a fixed rate varying country-by-country, mostly set by airlines but sometimes by local governments-haven't declined significantly since oil hit 2011 highs in April. Surcharges on trips to Asia and South America haven't broadly fallen yet either.

* Laws allowing DNA samples to be taken from people who are arrested -- even those who haven't been charged -- are sparking a passionate debate in the courts, pitting privacy concerns against crime fighting, and setting the stage for what could be a high-profile battle in the U.S. Supreme Court. (Compiled by Fareha Khan; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800 within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)