Aug 12 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After weeks of a relentless rise, the Swiss franc plunged
against the euro and the dollar Thursday, a sign that the
central bank's efforts to flood the market with liquidity may be
paying off.
The currency market also was awash with speculation that
Switzerland would resort to more dramatic measures to weaken its
currency, including a temporary peg to the euro, the currency of
its main trading partners.
* Seeking to rein in volatility after a week of violent
swings in banking shares, several European governments imposed
bans on investors making certain types of bearish bets against
financial stocks.
A pan-European securities regulator said late Thursday that
France, Italy, Spain and Belgium would impose restrictions on
the practice of short selling, a trading strategy that pays off
if stocks tumble.
* A slow-moving Republican presidential campaign came to
life Thursday night in a candidates' debate that featured the
fiercest face-to-face exchanges of the 2012 contest.
Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who has lagged behind in
national public-opinion polls, came out swinging: He jabbed
front-runner Mitt Romney, mocking his wealth, and he criticized
surging fellow Minnesotan Michele Bachmann for what he called
her lack of experience and successes.
* Global financial markets rebounded sharply Thursday after
a drubbing Wednesday, extending one of the most volatile streaks
in history for stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 423.37 points, or
3.9 percent, to 11143.31. It marked the first time in the
index's 115-year history that it has moved by more than 400
points for four consecutive days.
* A decade into the war with al Qaeda, top U.S. military
officers are increasingly worried they are ordering their troops
to hunt down terror suspects with no clear national policy about
what to do with those they capture.
The Obama administration, at a stalemate with Congress over
its plan to close the Guantanamo Bay detention center, and
facing resistance to its efforts to try suspects in civilian
courts, has neither established a comprehensive approach for
handling detainees captured outside Iraq or Afghanistan, nor
built a prison in which to hold them.
