Aug 16 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The deal to buy Motorola Inc's cellphone business could reshape Google Inc's fortunes in the mobile world while also giving it an arsenal of patents for legal warfare with Apple Inc and others.

* Google Inc's deal for Motorola Mobility Holdings could open some doors for rival smartphone maker Research in Motion , industry watchers say.

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is losing its longstanding reputation for offering consumers the lowest prices, complicating its efforts to end a two-year sales slump in the U.S.

* A group of nearly 1,000 American victims of international terrorism is suing a unit of Germany's Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) for allegedly assisting Iran in fraudulently securing the release of $250 million in frozen assets and in moving it out of the U.S. financial system.

* MGM Resorts International said it wants to destroy a hotel project in its much troubled Las Vegas CityCenter, in which MGM is a co-owner, due to construction-engineering problems.

* Toronto-Dominion Bank has quietly launched an assault south of the border, hungry for growth opportunities that have dried up in its home country.

* Qantas Airways said it will invest in a new premium airline in Asia and launch a low-cost carrier in Japan as part of a sweeping review of its business that will affect 1,000 workers at the Australian carrier and has inflamed tensions with unions.

* A federal judge upheld a U.S. patent for Pfizer Inc's blockbuster anti-impotence pill Viagra, preserving Pfizer's market exclusivity on the drug into 2019. (Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)