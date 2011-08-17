KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
* New evidence undercuts News Corp's account of phone hacking at News of the World and contradicts the company's assertion that it conducted a thorough internal investigation.
* Florida lender Seacoast Banking has finally begun paying a dividend to the U.S. government for the $50 million in TARP aid it received in 2008.
* Amazon.com Inc said Tuesday evening that Amazon Publishing has signed up best-selling author Timothy Ferriss's next book, "The 4-Hour Chef."
* Bank of America and Blackstone are in advanced talks over private-equity real-estate assets the bank is trying to shed, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Dell Inc said its second-quarter profit jumped 63% on strong demand from corporate customers, but slowing sales to consumers and the U.S. government prompted the company to lower its full-year revenue target.
* In the latest escalation of an increasingly bitter labor battle, Verizon Communications has been telling union members it will suspend basic health-insurance and medical benefits on Aug. 31 for all workers still on strike at that time.
* Evergreen Solar Inc , once a darling of the U.S. solar industry, filed for bankruptcy protection this week, saying it couldn't compete with Chinese competitors without a reorganization - a sign of the difficulty in creating "green" U.S. manufacturing jobs amid bruising competition across the globe. (Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.