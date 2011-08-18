KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
Aug 18 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Federal and state regulators are intensifying their scrutiny of the U.S. arms of Europe's biggest banks.
* Major websites such as MSN.com and Hulu.com have been tracking people's online activities using powerful new methods that are almost impossible for computer users to detect, new research shows.
* Exxon Mobil Corp is fighting with the U.S. government to keep control of one of its biggest oil discoveries ever.
* A federal judge dismissed an EEOC lawsuit against Bloomberg LP that alleged the company routinely discriminated against pregnant women and new mothers.
* An employee at the Securities and Exchange Commission has accused the regulatory agency of destroying at least 9,000 documents relating to inquiries of Wall Street banks and hedge funds.
* Abercrombie & Fitch helped create a teen culture that revered taut abs and low-slung jeans. Now the company claims to be taking issue with that culture's living embodiment.
* William Hambrecht, who was put on Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc's board by activist investor Carl Icahn, has resigned his seat, leaving the mobile-device company with nine directors.
* Apple Inc's mobile advertising head, Andy Miller, is leaving the company for a post at the venture capital firm Highland Capital Partners, where he will be responsible for developing partnerships with mobile and technology companies in Silicon Valley.
* Lenovo Group Ltd's fiscal first-quarter net profit nearly doubled because of strong growth in personal-computer shipments, and the Chinese computer maker said it expects continued growth in commercial PC demand and in its core home market.
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.