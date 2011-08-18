Aug 18 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal and state regulators are intensifying their scrutiny of the U.S. arms of Europe's biggest banks.

* Major websites such as MSN.com and Hulu.com have been tracking people's online activities using powerful new methods that are almost impossible for computer users to detect, new research shows.

* Exxon Mobil Corp is fighting with the U.S. government to keep control of one of its biggest oil discoveries ever.

* A federal judge dismissed an EEOC lawsuit against Bloomberg LP that alleged the company routinely discriminated against pregnant women and new mothers.

* An employee at the Securities and Exchange Commission has accused the regulatory agency of destroying at least 9,000 documents relating to inquiries of Wall Street banks and hedge funds.

* Abercrombie & Fitch helped create a teen culture that revered taut abs and low-slung jeans. Now the company claims to be taking issue with that culture's living embodiment.

* William Hambrecht, who was put on Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc's board by activist investor Carl Icahn, has resigned his seat, leaving the mobile-device company with nine directors.

* Apple Inc's mobile advertising head, Andy Miller, is leaving the company for a post at the venture capital firm Highland Capital Partners, where he will be responsible for developing partnerships with mobile and technology companies in Silicon Valley.

* Lenovo Group Ltd's fiscal first-quarter net profit nearly doubled because of strong growth in personal-computer shipments, and the Chinese computer maker said it expects continued growth in commercial PC demand and in its core home market.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)