* JP Morgan Chase International Chairman Jacob Frenkel said he expected the euro to survive the debt crisis sweeping Europe, but warned that the euro zone needs to strengthen its governance in order to ease market concerns over the bloc's future.

* Bond-fund managers are resigned to the idea that the Fed will soon announce more monetary stimulus. The most likely scenario is a so-called Operation Twist, in which the Fed sells short-dated Treasury notes and buys longer-term Treasurys.

* A consortium of five state-owned Chinese companies is buying a 15 percent stake in the world's largest niobium producer for $1.95 billion in cash, a move that highlights the race among steelmakers to secure resources amid tightening supply.

* Google said Friday it will discontinue several products, as the Internet giant narrows its focus and doubles down on new efforts, including its Google+ social networking service, under Chief Executive Larry Page.

* Amazon.com Inc is testing a major redesign of its website, an overhaul that could refashion the way people shop on the world's largest online retailer.

* Samsung has pulled its Galaxy Tab from one of the world's largest electronics shows in Berlin, after a German court accepted Apple Inc's request to ban Samsung from selling its new tablet device in Germany.

* A bizarre legal drama involving a leading private-equity financier at Blackstone has taken a new twist: he has been named in a civil lawsuit by an 82-year-old attorney who represented his father-in-law.

* The Justice Department's sweeping challenge to AT&T Inc's proposed takeover of T-Mobile leaves little room for a negotiated settlement and an uphill struggle for AT&T to win its case in court.

* News Corp nominated venture capitalist James Breyer to its board and said two current directors will leave, in a shakeup that adds a new outside voice to the company's board as it faces criticism of its corporate governance.

