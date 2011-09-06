Sept 6 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. military commanders and intelligence officers are pushing for greater authority to conduct covert operations to thwart Iranian influence in neighboring Iraq, according to U.S. officials.

* Investors are buckling up for September, historically the worst month of the year for stocks. So far, the news isn't good, and plenty of potholes lie in the market's path.

* The NFL and PepsiCo are set to announce a 10-year extension of their sponsorship deal that ultimately could be valued at $2.3 billion through 2022.

* Officials working with Libya's new governing authority are examining whether payments made by Société Générale as part of its relationship with the Libyan Investment Authority ended up with people close to Gadhafi's regime.

* Spanish "fast fashion" giant Inditex is launching online sales in the U.S. for its Zara chain this week, offering a fresh challenge to rival Gap Inc on its home turf.

* Toshiba Corp is in talks to buy out Shaw Group's 20% stake in nuclear power-plant company Westinghouse Electric, a move that could wipe out any U.S. ownership of the 125-year-old American company.

* A widely prescribed class of drugs for osteoporosis has been shown to prevent common hip and spine fractures associated with the bone-destroying disease, but there are concerns that the drugs might cause a different set of problems.

* Deutsche-Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Josef Ackermann warned that prospects for the financial sector are constrained by the mounting debt burden of sovereign and private debtors and that Germany's largest bank might need to shed jobs if the negative market trend from August continues.