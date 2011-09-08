Sept 8 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Rick Perry and Mitt Romney clashed in a Republican presidential candidates' debate, challenging each other on job creation, health care and Social Security in exchanges that signaled their rivalry is likely to dominate the contest in the months ahead.

* Fed officials are considering three unconventional steps to revive economic recovery and seem inclined to take at least one as they prep to meet this month

* The sudden ouster of Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz wasn't triggered by one factor, but rather because she wasn't reaching a series of performance targets.

* The Labor Department is investigating pay practices at many of the top companies in home building, hitting them with a broad demand for records that has led to complaints of regulatory overreach.

* Sallie Krawcheck's ouster from Bank of America is the latest sign of the painfully slow progress women have made in cracking the top echelons of an unforgiving place: Wall Street.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is bracing for a battery of reports from its internal watchdog that could be fodder for legislators looking to clip the agency's wings.

* Facebook Inc is continuing its rapid pace of growth, with the social network doubling its revenue to $1.6 billion in the first half of 2011 from about $800 million a year earlier, said a person familiar with the matter.

* HTC Corp has used patents obtained from Google Inc. to sue Apple Inc. for infringement, a move that escalates an intellectual property arms race centered on Google's Android mobile software.

* BP PLC said one of the company's first wells drilled in the Gulf of Mexico since last year's Deepwater Horizon disaster has yielded oil in a previously untested area.

* Germany's supreme court ruled that the financial bailouts of Greece and other struggling euro members are legal, dismissing complaints that they violate Germany's constitution and removing a potential threat to Chancellor Angela Merkel's handling of the euro-zone debt crisis.

* As Web traffic explodes, Internet companies such as Yahoo Inc are struggling to profit off ads shown next to the articles, videos and other content offered to viewers.

* The Korean Fair Trade Commission raided the Seoul office of Google Inc in connection with allegations of unfair trade in South Korea's mobile-search-engine market. (Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)