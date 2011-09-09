Sept 9 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Obama called on Congress to pass a $447 billion package of spending initiatives and tax cuts to boost growth, in what might be the White House's last chance to change its political fortunes before the 2012 campaign kicks into high gear.

* Bank of America officials have discussed eliminating roughly 40,000 positions during the first wave of a restructuring that Chief Executive Brian Moynihan is expected to discuss Monday.

* Google bought restaurant-review company Zagat, thrusting the Internet giant into the new roles of content creator and print publisher as it seeks to attract more advertising dollars from local businesses.

* A New York financial adviser has been helping cities to essentially take out mortgages on their public buildings and use many of the proceeds to plug their budget shortfalls.

* A prominent hedge fund manager revealed he had become one of Yahoo Inc's largest shareholders and called for a board shake-up at the Internet company, just days after Yahoo ousted its chief executive.

* Solyndra LLC is the target of a criminal investigation into whether its executives knowingly misled the government to secure more than $500 million in loan guarantees, said people familiar with the matter.

* Times have gotten so tough for American consumers that Wal-Mart Stores Inc is bringing back layaway-to help them afford the cost of Christmas.

* Amazon.com Inc could soon have California's blessing to continue making tax-free sales in the state for one year.