Sept 12 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* France's largest private-sector banks will likely suffer
further credit-rating downgrades this week, the latest sign that
the debt crisis on the euro zone's periphery is slowly infecting
the core of the region's financial system.
* As middle-market shoppers trade down to cheaper goods, the
divide grows between high-end and low-end shoppers.
* Frank Quattrone, a top technology banker once sidelined by
regulatory woes, has returned to big-time deal making partly by
tapping a network of former clients, including several
executives who held controversial "Friends of Frank" brokerage
accounts containing hot initial public offerings.
* Richard Sylla, a financial historian at New York
University's Stern School of Business, sees better days ahead
for stocks, albeit in a few years.
* The Fed asked Capital One Financial Corp to
respond to questions that appear aimed at determining whether
the proposed acquisition of ING Groep NV's U.S.
online-banking business would create a bank so large and complex
that its failure would pose a risk to the financial system.
* A troubled partnership of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and
Suzuki Motor appeared on the verge of collapse after
the German company said its Japanese partner violated their
contract by agreeing to buy diesel engines from another car
maker.
* Just as the nuclear industry faces growing uncertainty
brought on by the crisis in Japan, Toshiba is having to
spend more than $1.6 billion to raise its stake in U.S.-based
nuclear-energy company Westinghouse Electric Co. to 87 percent
from the current 67 percent.
* U.S. financial regulators are likely to miss an October
deadline for the Volcker rule, a hotly contested part of last
year's financial-overhaul law that limits financial firms from
trading with their own money.
* Thailand, the world's biggest rice exporter by volume, is
placing a hefty, and some economists say reckless, bet that
prices for the grain will spiral higher as demand increases.
* Booming demand for BlackBerrys in Indonesia and elsewhere
in the developing world is lifting hopes that Research In Motion
still might have the means to grow even as
market share for its smartphone plummets in the U.S. and other
wealthy countries.
* WellPoint Inc and International Business Machines
Corp are set to announce a deal on Monday for the health
insurer to use the Watson technology, the first time the
high-profile project will result in a commercial application.
* Much of the blame for Yahoo Inc's lack of revenue
growth in recent years fell on Chief Executive Carol Bartz. Now,
that investor angst has shifted to Yahoo Chairman Roy Bostock.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk
+91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)