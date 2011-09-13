Sept 13 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The prospects for Obama's jobs plan grew dimmer as he
unveiled the fine print of how it would be paid for-primarily
through tax increases that Republicans said would destroy jobs,
not create them.
* A fast-growing sector has sprung up through the cracks in
China's state banking system: private guarantors who offer to
help small-and-medium-size enterprises get bank loans by
pledging to repay the loans if borrowers default.
* Bank of America will cut $5 billion in annual
costs by the end of 2013 and slash 30,000 jobs out of its
consumer-oriented businesses.
* Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), Warren Buffett's investment
vehicle, has named Ted Weschler to help manage the firm's equity
portfolio.
* Foreign banks with a small U.S. presence are pushing for
exemption from new rules that would require them to submit
"living wills" to U.S. regulators outlining how they would be
liquidated in the event of a failure.
* Société Générale is adapting to changes in
market conditions and has tapped several alternative sources of
dollars after U.S. money-market funds scaled back their lending
to European banks, a senior bank executive said Monday.
* Former Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc Chief
Executive Dick Fuld and other top officials defended their right
to tap $90 million from insurance policies.
* NYSE Euronext plans to boost its role in helping companies
secure short-term funding, hiring a longtime GE Capital
executive as part of an initiative that includes buying a stake
in an electronic market for corporate receivables.
* Michael Arrington ended a more-than-weeklong drama over
his position at AOL Inc by leaving the TechCrunch blog
he founded, solving one problem for the struggling Internet
giant but creating a new challenge at one of the few bright
spots in its business.
