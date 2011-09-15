Sept 15 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Securities regulators are stepping up their probe into
mortgage-bond deals at the heart of the financial crisis,
including by pushing for a settlement of more than $200 million
with Citigroup .
* Sitting on massive piles of cash and searching for
investments that promise decent returns, U.S. banks have been
doling out loans to companies with lower credit ratings.
* High-profile commodity hedge-fund manager Paul Touradji,
facing what could be his flagship fund's first losing year, is
stepping back in to run his firm's trading business full-time.
* The earnings outlook for American manufacturers, whose
rebound propelled the U.S. recovery last year, is deteriorating
as the global economy sputters.
* For hedge funds and hordes of individual investors, gold's
climb is a chance to profit from the declining U.S. dollar and
fears about the European financial crisis. But some people
regard gold as less of a safe haven than a last resort, shedding
heirlooms and treasured keepsakes in order to pay basic bills.
* PepsiCo Inc shook up management at its Americas
beverage business, handing the reins to Albert Carey, the head
of the company's smaller but more profitable Frito-Lay North
America snacks unit.
* Yahoo Inc , Microsoft Corp and AOL Inc
plan to band together to sell ads on each other's sites,
according to advertising executives pitched on the initiative.
* A New Jersey superior court judge agreed to remove
hedge-fund giant SAC Capital Advisors LP as a defendant in a
five-year-old, $8 billion lawsuit by Canadian insurer Fairfax
Financial Holdings Ltd., which had accused a group of hedge
funds of targeting it in a short-selling conspiracy.
* LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA appointed
Danone executive Jordi Constans to succeed 63-year-old Yves
Carcelle when he steps down at the end of 2012.
* Procter & Gamble Co , looking for ways to boost its
sluggish U.S. business, is accelerating its efforts to win over
Hispanic shoppers.
