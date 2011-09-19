Sept 19 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Obama will offer a new plan to reduce the federal deficit
by about $3.6 trillion over a decade, almost half of which would
come from tax increases, people familiar with the proposal said.
* President Barack Obama's proposal to raise taxes on some
millionaires will likely please members of his party, but it is
unlikely to have much practical impact on federal deficits
anytime soon.
* The online daily-deals space has attracted millions of
dollars in venture capital and spurred dozens of clones of
market leaders Groupon and LivingSocial. Now the industry is
starting to shake out.
* After a summer of denial, reality has caught up with Wall
Street strategists. Having spent much of the year making
ever-higher predictions for the Standard & Poor's 500-stock
index, and sticking to them through August's turmoil, many
strategists are now cutting their forecasts.
* Fed officials, worried that a wobbly economy and their
fractious debates are confusing the public, are examining
whether to adopt more explicit economic targets to clarify their
strategy for lowering unemployment without fueling inflation.
* Greece's government held an emergency cabinet meeting to
plan new measures to bring its budget deficit into line, after
warnings from the other euro-zone nations.
* UBS boosted the tally of the loss it suffered
this summer to $2.3 billion, as details began to emerge as to
how a relatively junior trader allegedly perpetrated one of the
largest trading frauds ever.
* In the aftermath of the world's biggest-ever rogue trading
loss, French bank Société Générale SA implemented a
series of tough measures to shore up internal controls. But
three years later the bank and some of its former executives
still live in the shadow of their former junior trader-Jerome
Kerviel.
* Google has hired at least 13 lobbying and
communications firms since May, when the FTC ramped up its
antitrust probe of the company, and ahead of a Senate hearing
Wednesday on whether it is abusing its dominance of Internet
search.
* A year after U.S. banks slowed down the foreclosure
machine as a result of pressure from judges and regulators, the
foreclosure process remains snarled.
* The United Auto Workers' tentative labor pact with General
Motors Co. is likely to raise pressure on Chrysler LLC
and Ford Motor Co. to increase worker pay and add factory
jobs.
* Asian stock markets fell on Monday and the euro lost
ground as investors fretted about the lack of progress in
resolving Europe's debt problems.
* Ranchers in the U.S. are shrinking their herds, a move
that will curtail beef supplies in coming months and exert
upward pressure on prices at the meat counter.
* United Technologies Corp. is in talks to acquire
aircraft-systems maker Goodrich Corp. , people familiar
with the matter said, a deal that would expand the
conglomerate's aerospace business amid a boom in production of
passenger planes.
* Profit at the China operations of foreign banks improved
last year but continued to significantly lag earnings growth for
Chinese rivals, as a hiring war drove up costs for the foreign
lenders, according to a new report.
* Samsung Electronics Co. widened a sprawling
global patent dispute with Apple Inc. by filing a
countersuit in Australia, while also appealing a key ruling in
Germany.
* NBC is in talks to bring veteran news anchor Ted Koppel to
a news-magazine program slated to make its premiere in the fall,
according to people familiar with the matter, the network's
latest attempt to add star power to the prime-time program.
