Sept 20 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Securities regulators have sent subpoenas to hedge funds,
specialized trading shops and other firms as part of a growing
probe of possible insider trading before the U.S. government's
credit rating was cut.
* Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is willing to take the
short-term heat over a decision to separate the streaming and
DVD businesses in order to usher Netflix into its new digital
identity. But subscribers are irate.
* Greece said it had "a productive and substantive
discussion" with its official creditors on Monday in talks aimed
at releasing a new slice of bailout aid, and a Greek finance
ministry official said an agreement was close.
* Recorded suicides in Greece have roughly doubled since
before the country's debt crisis began as its economy shrinks
and its society frays amid brutal austerity measures.
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday cut Italy's
sovereign-debt rating a notch, saying the Mediterranean nation's
weak economic growth and fragile government coalition will make
it harder to head off the growing crisis sweeping the euro zone.
* Germany's Free Democratic Party, junior partner in
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, vowed to maintain its
recently adopted euro-skeptic tone, despite a weekend drubbing
in regional elections in Berlin.
* UBS loss highlights loophole: The bank's inquiry
is examining whether the trader took advantage of rules
regarding the exchange-traded-funds market in Europe, where some
trades don't require confirmations.
* UBS AG will hold a board meeting in Singapore
this week that will include the bank's senior management, a
person familiar with the situation said Tuesday.
* Tyco International said it will break up into
three companies, sending another signal that the era of the
conglomerate is drawing to a close.
* Making an aggressive push to rebuild a lagging business,
Citigroup is stuffing America's mailboxes with credit-card
solicitations.
* Senior executives at Delta are giving serious
consideration to voluntarily installing enhanced
cockpit-security barriers on certain jets, according to industry
officials familiar with the airline's deliberations.
* Asian stock markets were mixed, after a downgrade of
Italy's sovereign-debt rating sent the euro and the Korean won
lower. India's Sensex was up 0.8 percent.
* National Australia Bank Ltd. , one of the
country's biggest lenders, is planning to test the appetite of
U.S.-based investors through an offer of residential
mortgage-backed securities that includes a U.S. dollar tranche,
the first such issue by the bank since 2006.
* U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Monday, snapping a
five-day winning streak, as another round of worry over Greece's
sovereign debt battered the market.
* Oil futures sank 2.6 percent Monday, pulled down by
pessimism over Greek debt woes and U.S. growth prospects.
* Canada and the European Union are embroiled in a dispute
over a key piece of EU climate legislation which Ottawa claims
discriminates against one of its key exports-crude from the oil
sands of Alberta.
* News Corp.'s U.K. newspaper unit plans to pay
about £3 million ($4.7 million) tied to recent allegations that
its News of the World tabloid hacked the phone of murdered
teenager Milly Dowler in 2002, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* The retail industry, which employs about 16 percent of the
American work force, plans to beef up its political muscle in
Washington to push for measures it says will help create jobs
and spur consumer spending.
* Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc. , having
nixed offers from two potential suitors, is considering a move
to facilitate discussions with a third rival, whose offer it has
also rebuffed, according to people familiar with the matter.
* The Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee
is calling for Attorney General Eric Holder to appoint an
examiner in Solyndra LLC's bankruptcy case to investigate the
financial relationship between the Department of Energy and the
company.
* Five consumer-advocacy groups will send a joint letter to
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, expressing
concerns that a combined Express Scripts Inc. and Medco
Health Solutions Inc. would restrict patient choice and
increase costs.
* Credit Suisse Group has agreed to pay German
authorities ?150 million ($207 million) to settle a case looking
into hidden assets held by German clients.
