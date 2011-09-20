Sept 20 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Securities regulators have sent subpoenas to hedge funds, specialized trading shops and other firms as part of a growing probe of possible insider trading before the U.S. government's credit rating was cut.

* Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is willing to take the short-term heat over a decision to separate the streaming and DVD businesses in order to usher Netflix into its new digital identity. But subscribers are irate.

* Greece said it had "a productive and substantive discussion" with its official creditors on Monday in talks aimed at releasing a new slice of bailout aid, and a Greek finance ministry official said an agreement was close.

* Recorded suicides in Greece have roughly doubled since before the country's debt crisis began as its economy shrinks and its society frays amid brutal austerity measures.

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday cut Italy's sovereign-debt rating a notch, saying the Mediterranean nation's weak economic growth and fragile government coalition will make it harder to head off the growing crisis sweeping the euro zone.

* Germany's Free Democratic Party, junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, vowed to maintain its recently adopted euro-skeptic tone, despite a weekend drubbing in regional elections in Berlin.

* UBS loss highlights loophole: The bank's inquiry is examining whether the trader took advantage of rules regarding the exchange-traded-funds market in Europe, where some trades don't require confirmations.

* UBS AG will hold a board meeting in Singapore this week that will include the bank's senior management, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday.

* Tyco International said it will break up into three companies, sending another signal that the era of the conglomerate is drawing to a close.

* Making an aggressive push to rebuild a lagging business, Citigroup is stuffing America's mailboxes with credit-card solicitations.

* Senior executives at Delta are giving serious consideration to voluntarily installing enhanced cockpit-security barriers on certain jets, according to industry officials familiar with the airline's deliberations.

* Asian stock markets were mixed, after a downgrade of Italy's sovereign-debt rating sent the euro and the Korean won lower. India's Sensex was up 0.8 percent.

* National Australia Bank Ltd. , one of the country's biggest lenders, is planning to test the appetite of U.S.-based investors through an offer of residential mortgage-backed securities that includes a U.S. dollar tranche, the first such issue by the bank since 2006.

* U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Monday, snapping a five-day winning streak, as another round of worry over Greece's sovereign debt battered the market.

* Oil futures sank 2.6 percent Monday, pulled down by pessimism over Greek debt woes and U.S. growth prospects.

* Canada and the European Union are embroiled in a dispute over a key piece of EU climate legislation which Ottawa claims discriminates against one of its key exports-crude from the oil sands of Alberta.

* News Corp.'s U.K. newspaper unit plans to pay about £3 million ($4.7 million) tied to recent allegations that its News of the World tabloid hacked the phone of murdered teenager Milly Dowler in 2002, according to people familiar with the matter.

* The retail industry, which employs about 16 percent of the American work force, plans to beef up its political muscle in Washington to push for measures it says will help create jobs and spur consumer spending.

* Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc. , having nixed offers from two potential suitors, is considering a move to facilitate discussions with a third rival, whose offer it has also rebuffed, according to people familiar with the matter.

* The Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is calling for Attorney General Eric Holder to appoint an examiner in Solyndra LLC's bankruptcy case to investigate the financial relationship between the Department of Energy and the company.

* Five consumer-advocacy groups will send a joint letter to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday, expressing concerns that a combined Express Scripts Inc. and Medco Health Solutions Inc. would restrict patient choice and increase costs.

* Credit Suisse Group has agreed to pay German authorities ?150 million ($207 million) to settle a case looking into hidden assets held by German clients. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)