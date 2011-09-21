Sept 21 The following were the top stories in
* Economists, builders and mortgage analysts are predicting
the weakened U.S. economy will depress housing prices for years.
* Federal prosecutors are moving closer toward bringing
criminal charges against a former Goldman Sachs director
who allegedly leaked inside information at the height of the
financial crisis.
* Christmas is already shaping up to be a struggle for the
nation's retailers. It isn't even fall yet, but the first
forecasts of the all-important year-end period are out, and
they're pointing to more muted gains than last year. Shoppers
are expected to make fewer trips to stores and, when they do
show up, to head straight for bargains they've researched in
advance.
* The U.S. Justice Department accused poker celebrities and
other executives of a major poker website of defrauding players
out of more than $300 million.
* Jittery investors, wary banks, the struggling economy and
turbulent financial markets are stalling a two-year rebound in
the U.S. commercial real-estate industry.
* A tentative four-year labor agreement with GM would
give workers richer profit-sharing checks and return thousands
of union jobs lost in recent years.
* Three Internet companies-Nextag, Yelp and Expedia
-are gearing up to attack Google on Capitol
Hill, claiming the company is taking new profits by unfairly
punishing them on its search engine.
* Top Republican congressional leaders, in a rare effort to
directly influence Fed policy, expressed reservations about the
central bank taking additional steps to spur the recovery,
saying further action could harm the economy.
* Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday as investors
remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day meeting, with choppy trade characterizing the
early sessions in Seoul and Tokyo.
* Wall Street banks are turning cautious about the normally
lucrative business of financing buyouts and mergers, as
less-hospitable credit markets are making deals harder to pull
off.
* As the board of UBS AG begins a three-day
meeting Wednesday, the stakes are high for Chief Executive
Oswald Grübel, who is likely to present directors with the first
sketch of how he proposes to accelerate a planned shrinking of
the investment bank as a result of last week's rogue trader
scandal.
* Oracle Corp.'s first-quarter profit climbed 36
percent as strong sales in its core software business and a
steady outlook for the current quarter eased concerns that the
uncertain economy would stop businesses from spending on
technology.
* U.S. prosecutors have sent News Corp. a letter
seeking information about possible payments made by its U.K.
tabloid newspapers to British policemen, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for
global growth to 4 percent and warned of "severe repercussions"
to the global economy unless euro-zone nations strengthen their
banking system and the U.S. gets its fiscal affairs in order.
