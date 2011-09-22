Sept 22 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hewlett-Packard's board met to consider ousting Chief Executive Leo Apotheker, after a turbulent 11-month tenure in which the market value of the technology giant was cut nearly in half.

* As authorities investigate an alleged rogue trader at UBS , British regulators are examining multiple cases of possible improper or unauthorized trading at banks operating in London, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Dozens of House Republicans broke from their party leaders and joined Democrats to reject a short-term spending bill Wednesday, signaling trouble ahead for House Speaker John Boehner from his rank and file.

* Businesses that have been improperly labeling their employees as independent contractors got a surprise break Wednesday: A new Internal Revenue Service program will allow those businesses to reclassify workers and make only a small payment to cover past payroll taxes.

* The White House Wednesday said it strongly opposes a House bill that would delay several Environmental Protection Agency rules on air pollution, setting up another showdown over Republican-led efforts to postpone the agency's agenda.

* Bernanke launched a new package of measures to support a limping economy and once again took the kind of unconventional approach that has become a trademark of his tumultuous tenure.

* Volcker rule may lose its bite: Banks could be allowed to continue making risky bets with their own capital, according to a draft version of the rule.

* Asian share markets fell as investors were discouraged by the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy. The Nikkei fell 1.5 percent.

* United Technologies agreed to buy aircraft-components maker Goodrich for $16.4 billion in cash, the company's biggest-ever acquisition.

* The SEC accused a former employee of Goldman Sachs and his father with insider trading in the agency's first enforcement action involving ETFs.

* Attorneys for Full Tilt Poker on Wednesday fired back at the U.S. Justice Department's civil case against the poker website, decrying the government's assertion that their company ran a massive "Ponzi scheme" that allegedly bilked Internet poker players out of $300 million.

* Moody's Investors Service has a message for investors worrying about America's weakest companies: don't. Lambasted alongside other ratings firms for being too sanguine on subprime mortgages and other risky assets, Moody's is expected to release a report Thursday predicting that most companies with the lowest credit ratings should survive the fallout from European debt woes or other market problems.

* Bass Pro Shops have developed a devoted following by packing cavernous stores full of rods and reels, camping and hunting gear, camouflage clothing and animal trophy-heads. Behind the scenes, the retailer discriminates in hiring, the government said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

* Iconic Australian brewer Foster's Group Ltd. dropped its resistance to a takeover by SABMiller PLC and agreed to a sale to its U.K. rival for a sweetened price of more than $10 billion.

* UBS AG Chief Executive Oswald Grübel has ruled out a sale of the bank's investment-banking division, people familiar with the situation said Wednesday, while its chairman said the bank's fundamentals remain "solid."

* Chrysler Group LLC, the auto maker rescued by the U.S. government and acquired by an Italian car company, received a second extension of its labor contract with the United Auto Workers union hours before it was due to expire.

* An area in northwest England may contain 200 trillion cubic feet of shale gas, putting it in the same league as some of the vast shale-gas plays that have transformed the U.S. energy industry. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)