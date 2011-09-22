Sept 22 The following were the top stories in
* Hewlett-Packard's board met to consider ousting
Chief Executive Leo Apotheker, after a turbulent 11-month tenure
in which the market value of the technology giant was cut nearly
in half.
* As authorities investigate an alleged rogue trader at UBS
, British regulators are examining multiple cases of
possible improper or unauthorized trading at banks operating in
London, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Dozens of House Republicans broke from their party leaders
and joined Democrats to reject a short-term spending bill
Wednesday, signaling trouble ahead for House Speaker John
Boehner from his rank and file.
* Businesses that have been improperly labeling their
employees as independent contractors got a surprise break
Wednesday: A new Internal Revenue Service program will allow
those businesses to reclassify workers and make only a small
payment to cover past payroll taxes.
* The White House Wednesday said it strongly opposes a House
bill that would delay several Environmental Protection Agency
rules on air pollution, setting up another showdown over
Republican-led efforts to postpone the agency's agenda.
* Bernanke launched a new package of measures to support a
limping economy and once again took the kind of unconventional
approach that has become a trademark of his tumultuous tenure.
* Volcker rule may lose its bite: Banks could be allowed to
continue making risky bets with their own capital, according to
a draft version of the rule.
* Asian share markets fell as investors were discouraged by
the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest efforts to stimulate the U.S.
economy. The Nikkei fell 1.5 percent.
* United Technologies agreed to buy
aircraft-components maker Goodrich for $16.4 billion in
cash, the company's biggest-ever acquisition.
* The SEC accused a former employee of Goldman Sachs and his
father with insider trading in the agency's first enforcement
action involving ETFs.
* Attorneys for Full Tilt Poker on Wednesday fired back at
the U.S. Justice Department's civil case against the poker
website, decrying the government's assertion that their company
ran a massive "Ponzi scheme" that allegedly bilked Internet
poker players out of $300 million.
* Moody's Investors Service has a message for investors
worrying about America's weakest companies: don't. Lambasted
alongside other ratings firms for being too sanguine on subprime
mortgages and other risky assets, Moody's is expected to release
a report Thursday predicting that most companies with the lowest
credit ratings should survive the fallout from European debt
woes or other market problems.
* Bass Pro Shops have developed a devoted following by
packing cavernous stores full of rods and reels, camping and
hunting gear, camouflage clothing and animal trophy-heads.
Behind the scenes, the retailer discriminates in hiring, the
government said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
* Iconic Australian brewer Foster's Group Ltd.
dropped its resistance to a takeover by SABMiller PLC
and agreed to a sale to its U.K. rival for a sweetened price of
more than $10 billion.
* UBS AG Chief Executive Oswald Grübel has ruled
out a sale of the bank's investment-banking division, people
familiar with the situation said Wednesday, while its chairman
said the bank's fundamentals remain "solid."
* Chrysler Group LLC, the auto maker rescued by the U.S.
government and acquired by an Italian car company, received a
second extension of its labor contract with the United Auto
Workers union hours before it was due to expire.
* An area in northwest England may contain 200 trillion
cubic feet of shale gas, putting it in the same league as some
of the vast shale-gas plays that have transformed the U.S.
energy industry.
