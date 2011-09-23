Sept 23 The following were the top stories in
The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Global investors dumped everything from stocks to
corporate bonds to foreign currencies and fled to the relative
safety of U.S. Treasurys on fears of another recession and a
Greek debt default.
* The global economy is showing new signs of faltering while
policy makers express rising alarm about their inability to
agree on how to respond.
* Republican presidential front-runners Rick Perry and Mitt
Romney attacked each other over Social Security and health care
in a televised debate, with the Texas governor on defense for
much of the contest.
* H-P fired Leo Apotheker after 11 months as its CEO
and appointed Meg Whitman in his place, a change unlikely to
quell the turmoil that has engulfed one of the world's largest
tech companies.
* Boeing plans a celebration next week for the first
delivery of its long-delayed 787 Dreamliner jet as engineers
tackle a bigger job: ramping up output of the jetliner.
* Bank of America reached an agreement to sell an
approximately $880 million portfolio of commercial mortgages,
one of the largest commercial mortgage portfolio sales of the
year.
* Mortgage lending declined last year amid weak demand and
tight credit standards, with particularly sharp credit
contractions in neighborhoods with many foreclosures, a Fed
report said.
* The new leader of Libya's sovereign-wealth fund said he
has recommended that an independent committee investigate all
past investments made during the regime of Col. Moammar Gadhafi
for possible corruption.
* Sears Holdings Corp. , whose sprawling stores are
laden with extra space, is aggressively marketing itself as a
place for other retailers to set up shop.
* Regulators don't have enough examiners for
mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and have
struggled at times to develop risk controls for the companies,
according to two reports to be released Friday by the inspector
general of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lobbied to be given
similar investment-bank billing with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
in the news release announcing United Technologies
Corp.'s $16.4 billion acquisition of Goodrich Corp.
, even though J.P. Morgan was the main adviser, people
familiar with the matter said.
* Providing fresh evidence of weakening global trade, FedEx
Corp. said Thursday it is cutting capacity and trimmed
its full-year earnings forecast amid weaker demand, mainly due
to slowing sales of consumer electronics made in Asia.
* A group of investors, including private-equity firm Silver
Lake Partners and Russian venture company Digital Sky
Technologies, has agreed to invest $1.6 billion in China-based
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., people familiar with the matter
said.
