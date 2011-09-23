Sept 23 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Global investors dumped everything from stocks to corporate bonds to foreign currencies and fled to the relative safety of U.S. Treasurys on fears of another recession and a Greek debt default.

* The global economy is showing new signs of faltering while policy makers express rising alarm about their inability to agree on how to respond.

* Republican presidential front-runners Rick Perry and Mitt Romney attacked each other over Social Security and health care in a televised debate, with the Texas governor on defense for much of the contest.

* H-P fired Leo Apotheker after 11 months as its CEO and appointed Meg Whitman in his place, a change unlikely to quell the turmoil that has engulfed one of the world's largest tech companies.

* Boeing plans a celebration next week for the first delivery of its long-delayed 787 Dreamliner jet as engineers tackle a bigger job: ramping up output of the jetliner.

* Bank of America reached an agreement to sell an approximately $880 million portfolio of commercial mortgages, one of the largest commercial mortgage portfolio sales of the year.

* Mortgage lending declined last year amid weak demand and tight credit standards, with particularly sharp credit contractions in neighborhoods with many foreclosures, a Fed report said.

* The new leader of Libya's sovereign-wealth fund said he has recommended that an independent committee investigate all past investments made during the regime of Col. Moammar Gadhafi for possible corruption.

* Sears Holdings Corp. , whose sprawling stores are laden with extra space, is aggressively marketing itself as a place for other retailers to set up shop.

* Regulators don't have enough examiners for mortgage-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and have struggled at times to develop risk controls for the companies, according to two reports to be released Friday by the inspector general of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lobbied to be given similar investment-bank billing with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. in the news release announcing United Technologies Corp.'s $16.4 billion acquisition of Goodrich Corp. , even though J.P. Morgan was the main adviser, people familiar with the matter said.

* Providing fresh evidence of weakening global trade, FedEx Corp. said Thursday it is cutting capacity and trimmed its full-year earnings forecast amid weaker demand, mainly due to slowing sales of consumer electronics made in Asia.

* A group of investors, including private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners and Russian venture company Digital Sky Technologies, has agreed to invest $1.6 billion in China-based Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., people familiar with the matter said.