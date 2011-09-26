Sept 26 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The contamination of water supplies near gas-drilling operations in northern Pennsylvania has prompted industry focus on the design of wells.

* Putin's return to the Russian presidency will complicate U.S. efforts to advance arms-control and trade agreements, adding to suspicions among U.S. lawmakers about the country's intentions and direction.

* Firefighters in Ohio are at the center of an escalating fight over an effort to repeal a state law that would limit collective bargaining rights for 350,000 public employees.

* Doctors in the coming months are likely to have a new tool to diagnose the deadly skin cancer melanoma, after the FDA reversed its earlier decision and said the MelaFind device was "approvable," pending some final negotiations.

* The roots of an alleged Ponzi scheme the government says was run by Full Tilt Poker trace to previous government actions that crippled online poker sites' ability to accept money from players in the U.S.

* President Barack Obama in his weekly radio address on Saturday said a strong education system is key to the nation's economic future and touted his efforts to let schools replace key planks of the No Child Left Behind education law.

* Herman Cain bested other Republican presidential candidates in a straw poll of Florida Republican activists Saturday, a blow to the once-surging campaign of Texas Gov. Rick Perry, which had lobbied hard for victory.

* Mitt Romney returned to his native Michigan Saturday to fire up state Republican activists with sharp attacks on President Barack Obama, punctuated by a personal reminiscence from his wife, Ann.