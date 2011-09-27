Sept 27 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A budget deadlock that had raised the risk of a federal government shutdown was broken Monday, as the Senate approved a short-term funding measure and the House appeared likely to follow suit.

* Warren Buffett spots fresh bargain: The market's most-revered bargain hunter thinks his own stock is the sweetest deal available-the latest sign that many companies have more cash than they know what to do with.

* U.S. securities regulators are zeroing in on the use by Standard & Poor's of fictitious "dummy" assets when it assigned a triple-A credit rating to a $1.6 billion mortgage-bond deal that imploded during the financial crisis.

* International regulators are set to rebuff heavy lobbying by banks and stick with a plan to require some of the world's largest financial institutions to hold extra capital.

* Kodak plunges over new cash worries: Kodak raised fresh concerns about its ability to pull off a long-running turnaround by borrowing more money at a time when it had told investors it would be generating cash.

* Two South African companies on Tuesday will unveil the Ahrlac, a compact plane that merges the capabilities of a drone, an attack helicopter and other surveillance aircraft.

* Asian stock markets were higher, recouping some of the heavy losses of recent days as investors took heart from reports that European officials were in the process of crafting a plan to stabilize the region's debt crisis. The Nikkei was up 1.8 percent.

* A federal watchdog said Freddie Mac may have given up opportunities to recover billions of dollars in claims over defaulted mortgages and suggested that a January settlement with Bank of America Corp. to resolve $1.3 billion in bad-loan claims was inadequate.

* U.S. authorities are investigating whether Motorola Solutions Inc. paid bribes to win business in Europe, people familiar with the matter said.

* Several influential Swiss shareholders called for more changes atop UBS AG and said reducing the size or even getting rid of the investment bank could lift Switzerland's largest financial firm out of its most-recent crisis.

* Greece's ruling Socialists face a key vote in parliament Tuesday amid growing fears that discontent within the ruling party could force a change in government, opening up a risky new chapter in Europe's widening debt crisis.

* An extraordinary dry spell in the market for long-term European bank funding is amplifying pressure on policy makers to devise a solution to the Continent's banking crisis.

* The European Central Bank dramatically scaled back its purchases of government bonds last week despite continuing strains in financial markets, putting renewed pressure on governments to step up efforts to stem the debt crisis.

* China's central bank set the yuan's official guidepost at a new high Monday even as global investors continued to push the currency lower, suggesting that Beijing will continue to let the Chinese currency strengthen despite global economic jitters. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)