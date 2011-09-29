Sept 29 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration asked the Supreme Court to decide the fate of its health-care overhaul, setting the stage for arguments at the high court and a probable ruling in the thick of the 2012 presidential campaign.

* A federal judge's ruling has vastly undercut the power of a court-appointed trustee to recover billions of dollars for victims of Bernard Madoff.

* Former Merkel allies are set to vote against increasing the European bailout fund, underscoring a shift among some Germans about their role in Europe.

* Hewlett-Packard has hired Goldman Sachs to help the company defend itself against possible activist investors who could push for change at H-P, people familiar with the matter said.

* Amazon jumped into the tablet fray, escalating its rivalry with Apple as each aims to provide both the devices and stores where people buy books, songs and movies.

* Asian stocks were mixed, with tentative buying pushing some markets higher as commodities and oil prices enjoyed a brief respite from the recent selloff.

* Since Ted Wright became president and CEO of global security contractor Xe Services in June, he has tried to distance the former Blackwater Worldwide from its controversial past.

* Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Vikram Pandit said Wednesday that investors will see the results of his expansion plans and that he expects to be able to return significant amounts of capital to shareholders in the coming years.

* If you thought the road to a better backside ran through funny-shaped shoes, the Federal Trade Commission has some news for you. Reebok International Ltd., a unit of Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), agreed to pay $25 million in customer refunds to settle charges of false advertising brought by the FTC over the shoemaker's claim that its "toning shoes" could work better than normal footwear to whip muscles into shape.

* Emerging-market countries continued to top up their gold reserves in August, with Russia, Thailand and Bolivia among those to add to their holdings.

* A federal judge prohibited the pilots union at US Airways Group Inc. from orchestrating a work slowdown that the airline claims has led to multiple flight cancellations and delays in the past six months and is designed to pressure it in contract negotiations.

* Nokia Corp. , having abandoned its ambition to develop a high-end operating system, is shifting its programming efforts toward creating software for its low-end phones, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. said the Justice Department's antitrust division requested additional information regarding a proposed $12.5 billion acquisition proposal by Internet giant Google Inc .

* The Securities and Exchange Commission accused NIR Group LLC's Corey Ribotsky of fraud, alleging that the Long Island, N.Y., hedge-fund manager and his firm hid losses and spent investors' money on cars, a Rolex watch and other luxuries.