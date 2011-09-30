Sept 30 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Banks plan new fees for debit cards: The nation's beleaguered banking industry, which has been raising fees and doing away with free services, has a new target: debit-card users.

* Fed's twist may prompt bigger turn: "Operation Twist" might be more powerful than many investors expect. Some bond-market strategists believe it could in some ways do as much - or more - for the bond market than its predecessor, known as QE2.

* Research In Motion's struggle to determine the target audience for the PlayBook shows one of the BlackBerry maker's biggest problems: How to wean the company from its heavy corporate focus.

* Larry Ellison, Oracle Corp.'s iconoclastic chief executive, has passed up few chances to tweak rival Hewlett-Packard Co. But the verbal potshots this week concerning H-P's $10.3 billion acquisition of Autonomy Corp. reached a new level.

* Amazon.com Inc. , in launching its tablet-computer battle against Apple Inc. , is deploying a special weapon: technology that powers Amazon's popular website and that the retailer sells to other big-name Internet companies.

* Europe cleared a major hurdle toward boosting the firepower of its bailout fund after Germany agreed to increase its contribution-yet even supporters of the measures warned further moves will likely be necessary.

* At SEC, strategy changes course: The agency will target negligence, as opposed to harder-to-prove charges of intentional fraud, as a way to hold more individuals responsible for wrongdoing during the financial crisis.

* McGraw-Hill is in advanced talks with CME Group to combine stock-market icons such as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 into a joint venture.

* Western drug makers are stepping up their race to gain a bigger presence in Japan, the world's second-largest pharmaceuticals market after the U.S.

* The Friendly's restaurant chain is preparing for a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and potential sale.

* UBS AG has hired head-hunting firm Egon Zehnder International to help find a permanent chief executive officer following the surprise resignation of Oswald Grübel, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Friday amid better U.S. data and positive news out of Europe, but many investors remained cautious as policy makers continued their efforts to contain the euro-zone debt crisis.

* Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) raised ?1.5 billion ($2.03 billion) in long-term funding from investors, ending a nearly three-month drought in the European market for unsecured bank debt.

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings both downgraded New Zealand's government debt Friday, citing its worsening external-debt position and the costs of earthquake recovery.

* An index that tracks contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell 1.2 percent in August, clouding an already-bleak outlook for the housing sector, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

* A federal judge Thursday refused to grant a temporary restraining order to the union representing pilots at United Airlines, thereby allowing new flight operation policies and procedures to go into effect on Friday.

* Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. has struck a deal with Bank of America Corp. and Merrill Lynch to reduce by more than $4 billion their derivatives claims against the liquidating investment bank, a key step for Lehman as it attempts to get its creditor-payback plan approved by a court later this year. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)