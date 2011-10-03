Oct 3 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Obama could send trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama to Congress for approval this week, setting the stage for final passage of the agreements after five years of political combat.

* A Senate panel's inquiry found that the U.S.'s three largest home-health firms tailored the care they provided to Medicare patients to maximize their reimbursements from the federal program.

* China celebrated its high-speed rail as a showcase for Chinese-made high technology. However, a WSJ examination finds that key safety components were built with imported parts that local engineers may not have fully understood.

* Citigroup might shake up its top management in Japan following a regulatory investigation that found alleged problems with the bank's disclosures when selling financial products.

* After months of wrangling with the estate of Lehman Brothers Holdings over how to unwind apartment giant Archstone, co-owners Barclays and Bank of America have decided to wash their hands of the deal.

* After putting hundreds of banks out of business since the 2008 financial crisis, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is shuttering some of its own offices, a sign that the tidal wave of bank failures is ebbing.

* Greece acknowledged it will miss its deficit targets this year, as it moved ahead with a plan to slash thousands of public-sector jobs to meet the demands of its creditors.

* A senior European Central Bank official said on Monday that concerns are exaggerated over French banks' exposure to the sovereign debt of fiscally challenged countries such as Greece, Spain and Ireland.

* Asian stock markets dropped sharply on Monday as investors started a fresh quarter on a sour note, with Hong Kong tumbling 4.9 percent to a 28-month low amid persistent concerns about a potential double-dip recession for the global economy.

* Pritzker family heir John Pritzker and New York's Pomeranc family have combined their hotel businesses into a single operator of hotels ranging from West Coast boutiques to East Coast luxury hotels.

* Marriott International Inc. on Monday will appoint a new head of its operations in the Middle East and Africa, Marriott executives said, capping off a corporate reorganization that emphasizes hotel growth outside of the U.S.

* The top official at the Channel Islands regulator that licensed Full Tilt Poker to run an online-poker business said he became aware the site had major financial problems only after the U.S. government in April indicted company executives and filed charges against Full Tilt.

* U.K. financial-services firms became gloomier about their prospects and future profits in September following a difficult period for financial markets and looming regulatory changes, according to a survey published Monday.

* Volatile credit markets have made financial maneuvering difficult for debt-burdened casino companies, casino industry financial officers said at a conference Saturday. Credit has become particularly difficult to access in recent weeks, they said. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)