Oct 3 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Obama could send trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia
and Panama to Congress for approval this week, setting the stage
for final passage of the agreements after five years of
political combat.
* A Senate panel's inquiry found that the U.S.'s three
largest home-health firms tailored the care they provided to
Medicare patients to maximize their reimbursements from the
federal program.
* China celebrated its high-speed rail as a showcase for
Chinese-made high technology. However, a WSJ examination finds
that key safety components were built with imported parts that
local engineers may not have fully understood.
* Citigroup might shake up its top management in Japan
following a regulatory investigation that found alleged problems
with the bank's disclosures when selling financial products.
* After months of wrangling with the estate of Lehman
Brothers Holdings over how to unwind apartment giant Archstone,
co-owners Barclays and Bank of America have
decided to wash their hands of the deal.
* After putting hundreds of banks out of business since the
2008 financial crisis, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is
shuttering some of its own offices, a sign that the tidal wave
of bank failures is ebbing.
* Greece acknowledged it will miss its deficit targets this
year, as it moved ahead with a plan to slash thousands of
public-sector jobs to meet the demands of its creditors.
* A senior European Central Bank official said on Monday
that concerns are exaggerated over French banks' exposure to the
sovereign debt of fiscally challenged countries such as Greece,
Spain and Ireland.
* Asian stock markets dropped sharply on Monday as investors
started a fresh quarter on a sour note, with Hong Kong tumbling
4.9 percent to a 28-month low amid persistent concerns about a
potential double-dip recession for the global economy.
* Pritzker family heir John Pritzker and New York's Pomeranc
family have combined their hotel businesses into a single
operator of hotels ranging from West Coast boutiques to East
Coast luxury hotels.
* Marriott International Inc. on Monday will appoint
a new head of its operations in the Middle East and Africa,
Marriott executives said, capping off a corporate reorganization
that emphasizes hotel growth outside of the U.S.
* The top official at the Channel Islands regulator that
licensed Full Tilt Poker to run an online-poker business said he
became aware the site had major financial problems only after
the U.S. government in April indicted company executives and
filed charges against Full Tilt.
* U.K. financial-services firms became gloomier about their
prospects and future profits in September following a difficult
period for financial markets and looming regulatory changes,
according to a survey published Monday.
* Volatile credit markets have made financial maneuvering
difficult for debt-burdened casino companies, casino industry
financial officers said at a conference Saturday. Credit has
become particularly difficult to access in recent weeks, they
said.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80
4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)