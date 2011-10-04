Oct 4 The following were the top stories in The
* Citigroup has been selling unwanted assets, cutting
the pile down to less than half its size when it was created in
2009. Now comes the hard part: selling the rest.
* Hedge funds have been drilling deeper into what's
happening behind the scenes in Washington, and political "expert
networks" have emerged as a big business.
* UBS said it will reach a modest third quarter
net profit despite $2.3 billion in losses stemming from a
trading scandal and hefty restructuring charges.
* As Apple prepares to release its newest iPhone,
the terms it has squeezed from Sprint Nextel reveal the leverage
it has over the telecom companies that once ran the show.
* Millions of current and former homeowners will have a
chance to get their foreclosure cases examined to see if they
should be compensated for banks' mistakes.
* U.S. manufacturing managed to keep expanding in September,
but weakness was noted in the euro zone and Australia.
* Shares in American Airlines parent AMR collapsed
Monday on renewed fears that the nation's third-largest airline
by traffic may ultimately be forced to seek bankruptcy
protection in a worsening economy.
* The U.S. Senate voted to move ahead with a bill that would
punish China for keeping the value of its currency low, drawing
a harsh response from Beijing, which said the measure would
severely hurt trade ties.
* A proposed rescue of Full Tilt Poker by a family-owned
French investment company could involve offering equity stakes
to some of the troubled website's thousands of customers,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
* The Financial Accounting Foundation, an overseer of rule
making for accounting, is set to propose Tuesday a new panel
aimed at making it simpler and less costly for the nation's 28
million privately held companies to follow accounting standards.
* Top White House officials dismissed concerns about
solar-panel maker Solyndra LLC before President Barack Obama
visited the company in May 2010, newly released emails show.
* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. , in an
unusual statement, said it remains committed to its "long-term
strategic alliance with Morgan Stanley " despite the
securities firm's sliding share price.
* Dexia SA shares fell 10 percent Monday after
ratings firm Moody's Investors Service Inc. said it was
reviewing the Belgian-French bank for a downgrade because of
problems it may have getting funding in currently difficult
markets.
* U.S. auto sales climbed nearly 10 percent in September
from a year ago as richer discounts and strong demand for larger
pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles helped the industry
sidestep economic malaise.
