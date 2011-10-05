Oct 5 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Justice Department and New York's attorney general filed separate civil lawsuits against Bank of New York Mellon Corp. alleging that the bank fraudulently charged clients for currency transactions.

* Euro-zone governments suffered a blow in their efforts to contain a deepening sovereign debt crisis as one of the Continent's biggest banks, Dexia , was on the verge of a government-backed breakup.

* Apple unveiled a new iPhone 4S smartphone, which includes new camera and processor but otherwise closely resembles the model the company has been selling for more than a year.

* Apple on Tuesday launched its new iCloud service, which stores digital songs, movies and books, ratcheting up the war with Amazon over serving up consumer media content and related gadgets.

* Ford Motor Co's new labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union, by encouraging the hiring of lower-wage workers, will help reverse a decades-long trend of shifting production out of the U.S. due to high labor costs.

* Companies leased slightly more office space in the third quarter, but the rate of expansion slowed during the period, according to a report by real-estate research firm Reis Inc.

* Yahoo Inc. is preparing to send financial information to potential buyers in the coming days, signaling the Internet company's willingness to run a sale process for all or parts of Yahoo, people familiar with the matter said.

* Citigroup Inc's deadline for suitors to submit bids for EMI Group PLC is Wednesday, but the bank's nightmarish odyssey with the British music company may not be over.

* Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz, who has been on a mission to cut the national debt and boost job creation, has pledged to donate at least $100,000 of profits annually from two Starbucks stores in low-income areas to boost jobs in those communities.

* UBS AG said on Tuesday it expects to report a modest profit for the third quarter, after stating just last month that losses by an alleged rogue trader would push the Swiss bank into the red for the quarter.

* As the housing market endures a prolonged slump, many of the jobs it created are gone, and housing has now become part of what many economists see as a vicious circle that has left the wider economy struggling to gain altitude.

* Having spent much of the day in bear-market territory, the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index staged a late-day surge that saw the measure swing from a decline of 1.8% to a gain of 2.3% in the final hour.

* Nissan Motor Co. is counting on substantial growth in Brazil to help drive a recently unveiled strategy to expand its share of the global auto market over the next six years. (Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)