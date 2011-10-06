Oct 6 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Steven P. Jobs, the Apple chairman and co-founder
who pioneered the personal computer industry and changed the way
people think about technology, died at the age of 56.
* With Steven Jobs' death, the spotlight at Apple
shifts to a successor years in the making: Tim Cook.
* Oracle's Larry Ellison-who once referred to the
term "cloud" as gibberish-announced plans to let businesses use
the Internet to access applications.
* The heads of UBS' global equities division
resigned as the Swiss bank moved to clean house after a $2.3
billion trading scandal.
* Investors punished Bank of New York Mellon Corp's
stock as legal pressure mounted on the giant bank amid a growing
currency-trading crisis.
* More than half of $4 billion in federal funds disbursed
this year to spur small-business lending by community banks was
used to repay bailout funds that the banks received under the
government's Troubled Asset Relief Program.
* The rise in value of Facebook has slowed, with the
privately owned shares falling 8 percent since July -- a sign
the social-network hasn't been immune to broader market
volatility.
