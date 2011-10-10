Oct 10 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. government has obtained a controversial type of secret court order to force Google Inc and small Internet provider Sonic.net Inc to turn over information from the email accounts of WikiLeaks volunteer Jacob Appelbaum, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

* The White House is considering a plan aimed at attracting at least $1 trillion of new investment from abroad over the next five years, according to people familiar with the matter. But that target could prove difficult to reach, given that the sluggish U.S. economy may hold smaller potential payoffs to global investors, experts say.

* The leaders of Germany and France said they will present a "comprehensive package" of measures against the crisis in euro-zone banking and government bonds by the end of this month but they gave few details, suggesting that Europe's two top economies continue to spar over the plan's specifics.

* France, Belgium and Luxembourg said on Sunday that they had agreed on a plan for the restructuring of Dexia SA that people familiar with the matter said would pave the way for a breakup of the bank and the government ownership of its Belgian subsidiary.

* Apple has dropped the price of its cheapest iPhone to $0, hoping to score with price-conscious consumers who have tended to favor phones based on Google's Android software, while makers of Android phones are starting to aggressively pursue business customers, which have flocked to the iPhone.

* A unit of China's Sinopec agreed to buy Daylight Energy , a Canadian oil and natural-gas producer, for $2.12 billion.

* A unit of China's Sinopec agreed to buy Daylight Energy , a Canadian oil and natural-gas producer, for $2.12 billion.

* The auction of online video website Hulu LLC is chugging along, with financial advisers working to compare the various offers for the company after last week's latest bidding deadline, people familiar with the matter said.