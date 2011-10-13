Oct 13 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Research in Motion scrambled to restore
service to millions of BlackBerry users around the world as the
company's worst-ever outage vexed office workers, officials,
emergency responders and others who rely on the messaging
device.
* People convicted of insider trading are facing
considerably harsher sentences than in the past, according to a
Wall Street Journal analysis.
* Dow Jones & Co faced on Wednesday fresh scrutiny over an
alleged deal to boost the reported circulation numbers of The
Wall Street Journal Europe, in which the paper sold bulk copies
to a consulting firm and simultaneously directed money to the
firm for separate services.
* Asian shares were mostly higher, with exporters leading
the charge in Tokyo while a strong Australian employment report
buoyed the Australian dollar. The Nikkei rose 1 percent.
* The pay-phone business is shrinking rapidly, but that
hasn't deterred Pacific Telemanagement Services, a little-known
California company that agreed earlier this month to buy nearly
all Verizon's 50,000 remaining pay phones.
* Apple Inc won a victory on Thursday in its global
patent battle with Samsung Electronics when a judge
in Australia upheld a temporary injunction blocking the South
Korean company from selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet computer
in the Pacific nation.
* Slovakia's largest opposition party, after a bit of
parliamentary gamesmanship, cleared the way Wednesday for the
country to endorse changes to the 440 billion euros ($600
billion) euro zone bailout fund that European political leaders
have deemed essential to the bloc's efforts to beat back the
sovereign-debt crisis.
* The cash-strapped apparel maker Liz Claiborne Inc
said Wednesday that it has agreed to let J.C. Penney Co
buy its namesake brand as the company looks to reduce its debt.
* U.S. offshore-drilling officials issued their first
citations related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill Wednesday,
accusing BP Plc and two of its contractors of breaking
several rules. While citations against BP were widely expected,
the government's decision to pursue the contractors Transocean
Ltd and Halliburton Co for infractions jolted
the contracting industry, which traditionally avoids liability
in such accidents.
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk
+91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)