Oct 13 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Research in Motion scrambled to restore service to millions of BlackBerry users around the world as the company's worst-ever outage vexed office workers, officials, emergency responders and others who rely on the messaging device.

* People convicted of insider trading are facing considerably harsher sentences than in the past, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

* Dow Jones & Co faced on Wednesday fresh scrutiny over an alleged deal to boost the reported circulation numbers of The Wall Street Journal Europe, in which the paper sold bulk copies to a consulting firm and simultaneously directed money to the firm for separate services.

* Asian shares were mostly higher, with exporters leading the charge in Tokyo while a strong Australian employment report buoyed the Australian dollar. The Nikkei rose 1 percent.

* The pay-phone business is shrinking rapidly, but that hasn't deterred Pacific Telemanagement Services, a little-known California company that agreed earlier this month to buy nearly all Verizon's 50,000 remaining pay phones.

* Apple Inc won a victory on Thursday in its global patent battle with Samsung Electronics when a judge in Australia upheld a temporary injunction blocking the South Korean company from selling its Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet computer in the Pacific nation.

* Slovakia's largest opposition party, after a bit of parliamentary gamesmanship, cleared the way Wednesday for the country to endorse changes to the 440 billion euros ($600 billion) euro zone bailout fund that European political leaders have deemed essential to the bloc's efforts to beat back the sovereign-debt crisis.

* The cash-strapped apparel maker Liz Claiborne Inc said Wednesday that it has agreed to let J.C. Penney Co buy its namesake brand as the company looks to reduce its debt.

* U.S. offshore-drilling officials issued their first citations related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill Wednesday, accusing BP Plc and two of its contractors of breaking several rules. While citations against BP were widely expected, the government's decision to pursue the contractors Transocean Ltd and Halliburton Co for infractions jolted the contracting industry, which traditionally avoids liability in such accidents.