* A major investor in Solyndra was instrumental in helping
the firm compete for a lucrative U.S. Navy deal, a previously
unreported connection that will likely fuel controversy
surrounding the company.
* The travails of the developed world are starting to take
their toll on fast-growing countries like China, Brazil and
Indonesia, which are moving to policies aimed at refueling
growth.
* European banks such as BNP Paribas SA , Dexia SA
and Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) have flummoxed
investors who are trying to divine the lenders' capacity to
absorb losses on Greek debt and other shaky holdings.
* Owners of online-video site Hulu LLC ended efforts to sell
the joint venture, after an auction process exposed rifts
between them and potential buyers on the value of future rights
to stream television shows over the Internet.
* Raj Rajaratnam, the face of the biggest trading scandal in
a generation, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, the
longest-ever term handed down for an insider case.
* Google's third-quarter earnings rose 26 percent
as growth in demand for the Internet heavyweight's search
advertising accelerated sharply.
* Slowing economic growth, spiraling unemployment and
overspending by its powerful regional governments could make
Spain the latest ailing euro-zone country to miss its budget
target this year.
* The U.S. is considering a program to draw private
investment back into the mortgage market by having Fannie and
Freddie sell slices of securities that wouldn't carry a federal
guarantee but would pay a higher interest rate than current
mortgage-backed bonds.
* Asian stock markets were lower after a downgrade of
Spain's long-term sovereign credit rating, with exporters and
resources stocks leading declines. The Nikkei fell 0.7 percent.
* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co stoked new fears about the
health of the U.S. banking industry as it posted its first
year-on-year drop in quarterly profits since the height of the
financial crisis.
* Gap Inc. plans to shut more than a fifth of its
Gap stores in North America over the next two years, a comedown
for the struggling retailer and a stark symbol of the way the
tepid recovery and rise of online shopping have altered the
landscape at shopping malls.
* The four-day selloff that knocked Hong Kong's stock market
down 10 percent early this month would have scared off most
companies planning an initial public offering. China's biggest
broker was undeterred.
* The organization responsible for auditing circulation
figures that newspapers report in the U.K. said it is weighing
whether to investigate a deal that The Wall Street Journal
Europe made to distribute bulk copies on the Continent.
* Unilever PLC (UNc.AS) is nearing a deal to buy
Russian skincare company OAO Concern Kalina for about $850
million, according to people familiar with the matter, in the
Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant's latest move to boost its
exposure to faster-growing emerging markets.
* Americans' incomes have dropped since 2000 and they aren't
expected to make up the lost ground before 2021, according to
economists in the latest Wall Street Journal forecasting survey.