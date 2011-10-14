Oct 14 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A major investor in Solyndra was instrumental in helping the firm compete for a lucrative U.S. Navy deal, a previously unreported connection that will likely fuel controversy surrounding the company.

* The travails of the developed world are starting to take their toll on fast-growing countries like China, Brazil and Indonesia, which are moving to policies aimed at refueling growth.

* European banks such as BNP Paribas SA , Dexia SA and Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) have flummoxed investors who are trying to divine the lenders' capacity to absorb losses on Greek debt and other shaky holdings.

* Owners of online-video site Hulu LLC ended efforts to sell the joint venture, after an auction process exposed rifts between them and potential buyers on the value of future rights to stream television shows over the Internet.

* Raj Rajaratnam, the face of the biggest trading scandal in a generation, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, the longest-ever term handed down for an insider case.

* Google's third-quarter earnings rose 26 percent as growth in demand for the Internet heavyweight's search advertising accelerated sharply.

* Slowing economic growth, spiraling unemployment and overspending by its powerful regional governments could make Spain the latest ailing euro-zone country to miss its budget target this year.

* The U.S. is considering a program to draw private investment back into the mortgage market by having Fannie and Freddie sell slices of securities that wouldn't carry a federal guarantee but would pay a higher interest rate than current mortgage-backed bonds.

* Asian stock markets were lower after a downgrade of Spain's long-term sovereign credit rating, with exporters and resources stocks leading declines. The Nikkei fell 0.7 percent.

* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co stoked new fears about the health of the U.S. banking industry as it posted its first year-on-year drop in quarterly profits since the height of the financial crisis.

* Gap Inc. plans to shut more than a fifth of its Gap stores in North America over the next two years, a comedown for the struggling retailer and a stark symbol of the way the tepid recovery and rise of online shopping have altered the landscape at shopping malls.

* The four-day selloff that knocked Hong Kong's stock market down 10 percent early this month would have scared off most companies planning an initial public offering. China's biggest broker was undeterred.

* The organization responsible for auditing circulation figures that newspapers report in the U.K. said it is weighing whether to investigate a deal that The Wall Street Journal Europe made to distribute bulk copies on the Continent.

* Unilever PLC (UNc.AS) is nearing a deal to buy Russian skincare company OAO Concern Kalina for about $850 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in the Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant's latest move to boost its exposure to faster-growing emerging markets.

* Americans' incomes have dropped since 2000 and they aren't expected to make up the lost ground before 2021, according to economists in the latest Wall Street Journal forecasting survey.