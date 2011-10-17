Oct 17 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pipeline company Kinder Morgan is buying El Paso
for $21.1 billion, in a deal that would reshape the U.S.
natural gas pipeline industry.
* The president starts a three-day bus trip through North
Carolina and Virginia that brings fresh attention to the kinds
of voters he will rely on as he works to assemble a majority
next year in the Electoral College.
* Top European officials vowed to unveil a sweeping
euro-zone rescue plan by Oct. 23 -- setting the stage for one of
the most critical weeks of the bloc's nearly two-year-old debt
crisis.
* Wal-Mart Stores said the CEO of its China
operations and its senior vice president for human resources
there have left the company, which is facing unprecedented
regulatory challenges in a key growth market.
* Regulators ordered MF Global , led by former New
Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine, to boost its net capital in August,
underscoring regulators' growing concerns about the exposure of
financial firms to some countries' sovereign debt.
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz's fund has turned its
sights to State Street, publicly calling for the trust bank to
become more profitable and consider a spin off or sale of its
investment management division.
* The beginning of the end for Enron came exactly a decade
ago. Yet the energy giant's colossal collapse casts a long
shadow over the government's efforts to punish wrongdoing during
the financial crisis.
* Wireless-phone customers will begin receiving real-time
alerts next year if they are about to go over their monthly
voice, data or text-message limits under new voluntary industry
standards set to be announced on Monday.
* Several underdogs in the credit-rating business are
stepping up their challenge to the industry's three giants. The
credit-rating arm of Morningstar Inc , best known for
mutual-fund research, on Sunday launched ratings of bond deals
backed by home mortgages. The rating firm already rates
commercial-mortgage bonds and is in the early stages of
developing municipal-bond ratings.
* The housing market, which has struggled with an oversupply
of homes for years, is facing a new problem: a lack of
attractive inventory.
* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co will cut up to
1,300 jobs, or about 20 percent of its workforce, in a bid to
cut costs, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, as
more employees than expected applied for the second early
retirement scheme this year.
* Wall Street's bet that blue-chip U.S. companies will see
only a minimal impact from the uncertainty plaguing Europe is
being put to the test.