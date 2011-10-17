Oct 17 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Pipeline company Kinder Morgan is buying El Paso for $21.1 billion, in a deal that would reshape the U.S. natural gas pipeline industry.

* The president starts a three-day bus trip through North Carolina and Virginia that brings fresh attention to the kinds of voters he will rely on as he works to assemble a majority next year in the Electoral College.

* Top European officials vowed to unveil a sweeping euro-zone rescue plan by Oct. 23 -- setting the stage for one of the most critical weeks of the bloc's nearly two-year-old debt crisis.

* Wal-Mart Stores said the CEO of its China operations and its senior vice president for human resources there have left the company, which is facing unprecedented regulatory challenges in a key growth market.

* Regulators ordered MF Global , led by former New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine, to boost its net capital in August, underscoring regulators' growing concerns about the exposure of financial firms to some countries' sovereign debt.

* Activist investor Nelson Peltz's fund has turned its sights to State Street, publicly calling for the trust bank to become more profitable and consider a spin off or sale of its investment management division.

* The beginning of the end for Enron came exactly a decade ago. Yet the energy giant's colossal collapse casts a long shadow over the government's efforts to punish wrongdoing during the financial crisis.

* Wireless-phone customers will begin receiving real-time alerts next year if they are about to go over their monthly voice, data or text-message limits under new voluntary industry standards set to be announced on Monday.

* Several underdogs in the credit-rating business are stepping up their challenge to the industry's three giants. The credit-rating arm of Morningstar Inc , best known for mutual-fund research, on Sunday launched ratings of bond deals backed by home mortgages. The rating firm already rates commercial-mortgage bonds and is in the early stages of developing municipal-bond ratings.

* The housing market, which has struggled with an oversupply of homes for years, is facing a new problem: a lack of attractive inventory.

* Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co will cut up to 1,300 jobs, or about 20 percent of its workforce, in a bid to cut costs, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, as more employees than expected applied for the second early retirement scheme this year.

* Wall Street's bet that blue-chip U.S. companies will see only a minimal impact from the uncertainty plaguing Europe is being put to the test.