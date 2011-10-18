Oct 18 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. officials are pushing a plan that could help some "underwater" borrowers get refinancing assistance in the latest government bid to break a legal impasse with big banks over alleged foreclosure abuses and ease problems in the housing market.

* Amid the wild swings of the past few weeks, cracks are appearing deep in the workings of the stock market that some professional investors say are making the market treacherous to trade.

* Russell Caswell's $57-a-night motel, a magnet for hard-luck cases, police patrol cars and the occasional drug deal, is the unlikely prize in a high-stakes tug-of-war between conservative legal activists and the government.

* Running pipelines may not sound as sexy as wildcatting for oil, but Richard Kinder has made a fortune showing how lucrative it can be.

* Hedges haunt Morgan Stanley : The Wall Street firm still is trying to clean up a mess that shows the difficulty of putting the financial crisis behind it.

* China's economic growth slowed in the third quarter but remained at a relatively healthy pace, adding to evidence that the Chinese economy is headed for a soft landing.

* Asian shares dropped amid receding hopes that euro-zone leaders will be able to substantially contain Europe's debt crisis. The Nikkei fell 1.4 percent.

* Wells Fargo & Co's third-quarter earnings missed expectations as the bank's loan growth wasn't enough to make soaring deposits profitable.

* Citigroup Inc.'s third quarter was a bright spot in what is shaping up as a lackluster earnings season for banks. But that didn't keep investors from punishing financial stocks again.

* As investors look toward a Sunday meeting of European leaders for a sweeping solution to Europe's debt crisis, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday warned against hoping that all the euro-zone's debt woes would be resolved by then.

* The International Trade Commission said Apple Inc didn't violate HTC Corp's patents for technology used in its mobile devices, a setback in the Taiwanese company's patent fight with the iPhone maker.

* International Business Machines Corp's quarterly profit and sales rose amid growth in emerging markets, but the technology giant failed to dispel investors' concerns about the health of technology spending.

* Credit-card issuers, looking for ways to expand their business amid stiff competition, are knocking on familiar if potentially troublesome doors: those of subprime borrowers.

* Anadarko Petroleum Co agreed to pay BP PLC $4 billion to settle all claims between the two companies arising from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a development that reduced uncertainty about the British oil giant's ultimate liability for last year's disaster.