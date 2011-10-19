Oct 19 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The European Commission seized documents from several major banks, marking the escalation of a worldwide law-enforcement probe into how key interest rates are set, according to people familiar with the matter.

* In a sign of the pain rippling through the financial system, investment-banking giant Goldman Sachs Group posted a rare quarterly loss while Bank of America lost its title as the nation's biggest bank.

* Apple posted a 54 percent gain in net income, though it missed Wall Street estimates for the quarter.

* Richard Kinder poked fun at the Kremlin, the White House and Wall Street as the loquacious CEO boasted about his company's $21 billion bid to create the United States' largest natural gas pipeline network.

* Asian stock markets were mostly up slightly, though tech shares mixed after earnings from Intel and Apple attracted contrasting responses from investors. Tokyo's Nikkei average was 0.1 percent ahead.

* France's ability to play a leading role with Germany in fixing Europe's protracted sovereign-debt crisis was thrown into doubt, after Moody's said France itself faced growing challenges in managing its own finances.

* Samsung Electronics Co and Google Inc on Wednesday jointly unveiled a new smartphone they developed together running on a new version of the Android operating system, as the South Korean company pushes out new models in its attempt to gain more ground in the highly competitive and litigious smartphone market.

* For once, it isn't the high-frequency traders taking the blame for a wild market ride. Germany's main exchange operator has found that a miniature "flash crash" in late August -- in which stock-index futures dived 4 percent before recovering in a matter of minutes -- was simply the result of a barrage of selling by financial institutions, and not the handiwork of superfast computerized traders.

* Yahoo Inc has taken numerous steps to get back on a growth trajectory. But it promises to be a long road. The Sunnyvale, California Internet company, which is now shopping itself to potential buyers, on Tuesday said that its third-quarter profit dropped 26 percent from a year earlier while revenue fell 24 percent. Yahoo also reported its fourth consecutive quarterly slowdown in the growth rate of its display-ad sales -- its most important business, which includes graphical, interactive and video ads.

* A Los Angeles real-estate company founded by two former Israeli paratroopers and a Drexel Burnham Lambert executive has emerged as one of the country's most active property buyers. Now it is poised to unveil plans for its main showpiece: New York's tallest residential tower.

* The global steel market is starting to lose its shine. In yet another sign of weakness in the world economy, steelmakers have begun to slow production amid expectations of lower prices and a poor fourth quarter. The prices of hot rolled steel -- the key steel product -- have fallen to about $670 a ton, well below an April peak of close to $900 a ton. Some analysts say prices could fall to between $620 and $640 a ton by the year end.

* Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) unexpectedly replaced the head of its Mercedes-Benz U.S. operation without explanation, despite the German luxury auto maker's robust performance this year.

* Intel Corp reported its sixth record quarter of sales in a row, shrugging off worries about a softening PC market and benefiting from strength in notebook PCs, emerging markets and its business products.