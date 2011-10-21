Oct 21 The following were the top stories in The
* Among the factors responsible for the European banking
crisis has been the persistent unwillingness of bankers and
regulators to acknowledge they had a problem. That was
particularly true in France.
* An examination of the financial relationship between Banco
Santander and its British unit, Santander U.K.
(SANS_p.L), shows that billions of euros have moved between the
parent and its subsidiary in recent years.
* In prison interview, Dennis Kozlowski talks jail, pay: The
former Tyco CEO reflects on his mistakes, concedes he
got "piggy" with pay, and quips that his future job will involve
making "inexpensive shower curtains."
* Federal Reserve officials are starting to build a case for
a new program of buying mortgage-backed securities to boost the
ailing economy, though they appear unlikely to move swiftly.
* Asian stock markets were mostly lower as traders waited
for more clarity on Europe's efforts to resolve the debt crisis.
The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent.
* Retailers this holiday season are preparing to protect
themselves against a new group of unwanted visitors: swarms of
teenagers and young adults who plot via Twitter, phone texts and
Facebook to descend on stores and steal merchandise.
* A legal dispute between American International Group Inc
and Bank of America Corp is straining the
longtime business relationship between the two financial giants.
* Masters of business administration are still vying to
become masters of the universe. Financial-services industry
hiring at the big Master of Business Administration programs hit
a post financial-crisis high this year. Employers such as banks,
hedge funds, investment managers, private equity and venture
capital firms hired 39 percent of job-seeking 2011 graduates at
Harvard Business School and the Yale School of Management, 36
percent at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and 51
percent at Columbia Business School.
* Labor negotiations between the National Basketball
Association and its players union broke down again on Thursday
night after a three-day federal mediation session left the two
sides far apart on an agreement, said NBA Deputy Commissioner
Adam Silver.
* An internal memo from the general counsel for Las Vegas
Sands Corp shows that it is seeking to secure a list of
government officials who have gambled at the company's Macau
casinos -- indicating a possible focus of the U.S. government's
bribery investigation into the company.
* General Motors Co has put the Chevrolet brand's
global advertising account into review, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* Steve Jobs had a disdain for people who put profits first.
In an upcoming authorized biography of the late Apple Inc
CEO, he calls the crop of executives brought in to run
Apple after his ouster in 1985 "corrupt people" with "corrupt
values" who cared only about making money.