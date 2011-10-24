Oct 24 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal regulators plan to unveil a major overhaul of an under-used mortgage-refinance program designed to help millions of Americans whose home values have tumbled.

* European leaders took their first steps toward a new plan to stem the euro crisis, admitting that their last grand plan, agreed to only three months ago, has failed.

* The deals at the center of a controversy surrounding Japan's Olympus Corp were the subject of internal scrutiny more than two years ago, according to documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

* After years in which companies and private equity groups sought deal financing from a variety of investors, spawning an array of exotic securities, banks are now back at center stage.

* After a turbulent 10 months, hedge funds are bracing to hear whether jittery investors will want their money back.

* NBC has fallen further behind its competitors this fall, heightening the challenge facing its new owner Comcast as it works to mount a turnaround.

* The United Auto Workers union appeared to be days away from completing its work with all three Detroit auto makers as more Chrysler Group LLC workers threw their support behind the tentative contract.

* Google Inc has talked to at least two private-equity firms about potentially helping them finance a deal to buy Yahoo Inc's core business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Groupon Inc on Friday let investors know how much of itself it wants to sell, and at what price. This week, it will begin trying to convince big investors to buy in.

* Smartphone maker HTC Corp is still keen on acquisitions, despite already spending more than $700 million in the past year to buy companies as it tries to increase its patent portfolio and gain market share.