Oct 26 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A former Goldman Sachs director, Rajat Gupta, is
expected to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Investigation
on criminal charges of leaking inside information to Galleon
Group hedge-fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.
* Shares of Netflix plunged 35 percent Tuesday amid
worries about how the Internet video pioneer would pay for its
aggressive expansion plans and stem a wave of subscriber losses.
* Scaling back its ambitions to become a full-service global
investment bank, Nomura Holdings is planning a major
cost-cutting drive that will likely land heaviest on its
money-losing European operations.
* IBM said sales, marketing and strategy chief
Virginia Rometty will become president and chief executive,
effective Jan. 1. She succeeds Samuel Palmisano, who will remain
chairman.
* Yahoo Inc's board is placing renewed emphasis on
its search for a permanent CEO, even while shopping the
company's core business to potential buyers.
* Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday posted a 73 percent
drop in third-quarter profit and a dramatic decline in its
operating margins, spurred by its heavy spending on warehouses,
data centers and digital-content offerings.
* The Federal Reserve rejected MetLife Inc's request
to raise its dividend for the first time in four years, in the
latest clash between giant U.S. financial institutions and their
regulators.
* David Lichtenstein, owner of Lightstone Group, is
appealing a ruling that his decision to file for bankruptcy
protection for Extended Stay hotels violated terms of his
mortgage and that he owes lenders $100 million.