* A former Goldman Sachs director, Rajat Gupta, is expected to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on criminal charges of leaking inside information to Galleon Group hedge-fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.

* Shares of Netflix plunged 35 percent Tuesday amid worries about how the Internet video pioneer would pay for its aggressive expansion plans and stem a wave of subscriber losses.

* Scaling back its ambitions to become a full-service global investment bank, Nomura Holdings is planning a major cost-cutting drive that will likely land heaviest on its money-losing European operations.

* IBM said sales, marketing and strategy chief Virginia Rometty will become president and chief executive, effective Jan. 1. She succeeds Samuel Palmisano, who will remain chairman.

* Yahoo Inc's board is placing renewed emphasis on its search for a permanent CEO, even while shopping the company's core business to potential buyers.

* Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday posted a 73 percent drop in third-quarter profit and a dramatic decline in its operating margins, spurred by its heavy spending on warehouses, data centers and digital-content offerings.

* The Federal Reserve rejected MetLife Inc's request to raise its dividend for the first time in four years, in the latest clash between giant U.S. financial institutions and their regulators.

* David Lichtenstein, owner of Lightstone Group, is appealing a ruling that his decision to file for bankruptcy protection for Extended Stay hotels violated terms of his mortgage and that he owes lenders $100 million.