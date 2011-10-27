Oct 27 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After a marathon negotiating session, European leaders said they had reached agreement with private banks on a "voluntary" 50 percent reduction of Greece's debt and to expand the firepower of the bailout fund.

* Chinese telecom giant Huawei dominates Iran's government-controlled mobile-phone industry and plays a role in enabling Iran's state security network.

* Bank of New York Mellon's currency-trading practices are under renewed legal fire, as a lawsuit alleges the bank made "bundles of cash" by overcharging customers.

* J.P. Morgan Chase and other big banks are facing rising tensions with regulators regarding how much capital is necessary at a time of economic weakness.

* Hynix Semiconductor swung to a third-quarter net loss after posting a record profit a year earlier, as soft demand for personal computers damped chip sales.

* Olympus Corp defended the four acquisitions at the heart of the controversy engulfing the company, a day after its chairman resigned to take responsibility for the intensifying turmoil.

* The crisis at MF Global Holdings Ltd deepened Wednesday, as the trading firm, reeling from exposure to European sovereign debt, hired bankers to explore a possible sale and scrambled to shore up confidence among customers.

* The chief executive of Freddie Mac said he would step down next year, becoming the second CEO to resign from the mortgage-finance giant since it was taken over by the U.S. government in 2008.

* Nokia Corp , racing to counter Apple Inc and Google Inc in the smartphone business, unveiled a pair of Windows-based devices that the Finnish handset maker is betting will revive its sagging fortunes.

* All Nippon Airways Co made aviation history Wednesday with the world's first charter passenger flight of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner.