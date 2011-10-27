Oct 27 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After a marathon negotiating session, European leaders
said they had reached agreement with private banks on a
"voluntary" 50 percent reduction of Greece's debt and to expand
the firepower of the bailout fund.
* Chinese telecom giant Huawei dominates Iran's
government-controlled mobile-phone industry and plays a role in
enabling Iran's state security network.
* Bank of New York Mellon's currency-trading
practices are under renewed legal fire, as a lawsuit alleges the
bank made "bundles of cash" by overcharging customers.
* J.P. Morgan Chase and other big banks are facing
rising tensions with regulators regarding how much capital is
necessary at a time of economic weakness.
* Hynix Semiconductor swung to a third-quarter
net loss after posting a record profit a year earlier, as soft
demand for personal computers damped chip sales.
* Olympus Corp defended the four acquisitions at
the heart of the controversy engulfing the company, a day after
its chairman resigned to take responsibility for the
intensifying turmoil.
* The crisis at MF Global Holdings Ltd deepened
Wednesday, as the trading firm, reeling from exposure to
European sovereign debt, hired bankers to explore a possible
sale and scrambled to shore up confidence among customers.
* The chief executive of Freddie Mac said he would
step down next year, becoming the second CEO to resign from the
mortgage-finance giant since it was taken over by the U.S.
government in 2008.
* Nokia Corp , racing to counter Apple Inc
and Google Inc in the smartphone business,
unveiled a pair of Windows-based devices that the Finnish
handset maker is betting will revive its sagging fortunes.
* All Nippon Airways Co made aviation history
Wednesday with the world's first charter passenger flight of
Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner.