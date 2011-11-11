Nov 11 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration has quietly drawn up plans to provide a key Persian Gulf ally with thousands of advanced "bunker-buster" bombs, part of a stepped-up U.S. effort to build a coalition to counter Iran.

* Regulators searching for MF Global's missing $600 million say the hunt is being hobbled by the poor condition of the firm's records.

* HTML5 allows Internet browsers to display jazzed-up images and effects that react to users' actions, delivering game-like interactivity without installing additional software.

* The Obama administration will seek to reroute a portion of a proposed oil pipeline, delaying until after the 2012 election a decision on the divisive issue.

* Oil-drilling contractor Nabors Industries Ltd said the SEC is investigating executive perks, including personal flights on company jets.

* Concerns are rising that the Federal Housing Administration could run out money if the economy doesn't recover soon.

* Blum Capital's investments in for-profit education companies, a highflying real-estate firm and other stocks helped make a fortune for the firm's founder. But Richard Blum is on a serious losing streak.

* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rattled investors Thursday after erroneously alerting some subscribers to a downgrade of France's debt from triple-A even though it had taken no such action.

* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has launched a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud against Sino-Forest Corp , a person familiar with the matter said, ratcheting up scrutiny of the Canadian-listed forestry concern.

* Starbucks Corp is buying a small, upscale juice maker Evolution Fresh Inc. for $30 million.

* Morgan Stanley on Thursday became the second Wall Street giant to agree to a set of standards that aim to halt foreclosure abuses.

* News Corp Deputy Chief Operating Officer James Murdoch faced aggressive questioning from British lawmakers over his handling and account of the company's phone-hacking scandal.

* Walt Disney Co said its profit jumped 30% in its fourth quarter, driven by strong results in its theme-parks and television divisions, and the company posted record profit and revenue for the fiscal year.