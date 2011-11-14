Nov 14 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Amazon.com is raising the bet on its Prime
program, beefing up and willing to lose hundreds of millions of
dollars a year on the service to win customer loyalty.
* Banks are releasing more information about their potential
exposure to a euro-zone shock, but worries persist because of
uncertainty over how well hedges such as credit-default swaps
would work in a crisis.
* The White House, which has been looking for a Republican
to nominate to for one of the vacancies on the Federal Reserve
Board, is seriously considering ex-Treasury official Jerome
Powell.
* Johnson & Johnson's anticlotting drug has a
significant benefit for patients who have been hospitalized with
a heart attack or unstable chest pain, a new study says.
* Canada's prime minister said his country would push to
sell its crude to Asian markets, days after the U.S. decided to
delay approval of a Canada-U.S. oil pipeline.
* Even before Jon Corzine had lured Bradley Abelow in
September 2010 to serve as his top deputy at MF Global Holdings
Ltd, the firm's chief executive was already saving
key decisions for his trusted aide.
* The Japanese economy grew an annualized 6 percent in the
July-September period, posting its first gain since the economy
was brought low by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
* A University of Illinois research center has awarded a
contract valued at more than $188 million to Cray Inc
to build one of the world's most powerful supercomputers, an
effort that International Business Machines Corp worked
on for several years before giving up in August.
* Payments company VeriFone Systems Inc is acquiring
Point International for around $815 million, a bet that the
trend toward electronic transactions will weather Europe's debt
crisis and sputtering economy.