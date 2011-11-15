Nov 15 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Supreme Court agreed to review Obama's health-care overhaul, in a landmark case that could define not only Obama's presidency but the scope of federal power well into the 21st century.

* Hundreds of millions of dollars might have gone missing from customer accounts as far back as four days before tMF Global Holdings Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection.

* Warren Buffett plowed $10.7 billion into the shares of International Business Machines Corp, making a massive bet on a technology services company after years of eschewing tech stocks.

* China needs to revamp its banking system to head off a "steady build-up of financial sector vulnerabilities," the IMF said.

* Deutsche Bank said that CEO Josef Ackermann won't take over as chairman of the supervisory board when he steps down in May, and it is proposing Allianz financial chief Paul Achleitner for the position instead.

* In a deal that could further blur the line between advertising and blogs, Walt Disney Co is buying Babble Media Inc., whose website carries news for parents and blogs written by moms and dads.

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp said that land it controls in northern Colorado may hold more than a billion barrels of recoverable oil and natural gas, the latest sign that U.S. energy production is set to surge.

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp's chief executive said the company is willing to negotiate "reasonable" settlements of lawsuits that accuse it of improperly charging clients in currency trades.

* UniCredit SpA, in posting a surprise loss and disclosing plans for a huge capital raising, yielded the latest evidence of how the European sovereign-debt crisis is taking a toll on some of the Continent's traditional financial powerhouses.