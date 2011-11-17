Nov 17 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* European banks are devising complex and potentially risky
new deals that enable them to continue borrowing from the ECB.
* China and Russia are resisting a push by the U.S. and
Europe to censure Iran before the U.N. for alleged
nuclear-weapons work.
* Federal prosecutors in Chicago and New York have issued
subpoenas in the probe of the collapse of MF Global Holdings Ltd
.
* In the latest sign of jittery markets racked by
hair-trigger selling, investors took fright at a credit-firm
report that contained little new information but warned of
escalating risks facing U.S. banks in the European debt crisis.
* General Electric Co is set to announce a $1 billion
investment in software development as it seeks to make many of
its products smarter and more profitable, as well as developing
products capable of solving problems for customers.
* The sale of an oil pipeline running from Oklahoma to Texas
upended U.S. energy markets Wednesday, sending the price of
crude surging above $100 a barrel as America copes with the
promise and pitfalls of its new energy boom.
* A year ago this week, Kayak Software Corp, the travel
website, filed documents for an initial public offering. But
Kayak has sat on the IPO tarmac.
* Congress is launching an investigation into whether Huawei
Technologies Co and other Chinese telecommunications firms pose
a potential national-security threat as they expand in the U.S.
* Rambus Inc lost more than 60% of its market value
Wednesday, after a San Francisco jury rejected the Silicon
Valley company's allegations in an antitrust case that sought
billions of dollars in damages.
* The Securities and Exchange Commission sent a get-tough
message to the mutual-fund industry as part of a $3.3 million
settlement with Morgan Stanley over allegedly shoddy
oversight of an outside fund adviser.
* One of AOL Inc's most senior executives, Brad
Garlinghouse, is quitting, the latest executive departure from
the struggling Internet company, according to people familiar
with the matter.
* Samsung Electronics Co said it would release a
modified version of its Galaxy tablet computer in Germany this
week, two months after a court barred the company from selling
the devices in Europe's biggest economy on the grounds it copied
Apple Inc's iPad.