BRIEF-Chairman of Owens & Minor board of directors Craig Smith announces retirement
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
Nov 18 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* As the future of the euro hangs in the balance, many now believe the European Central Bank is the common currency's only hope for survival.
* New details about MF Global's activities suggest the securities firm shifted hundreds of millions of dollars in customer funds to its own brokerage accounts.
* Fort Smith, Ark., long noted for its ability to attract manufacturers and their well-paying jobs, is being tested again by the impending closing of a Whirlpool refrigerator plant.
* Eastman Kodak is trying to sell its online photo-sharing business, Kodak Gallery, as it scrambles to raise cash.
* After running the Legg Mason Value Trust mutual fund for nearly 30 years, Bill Miller is stepping down at the end of April and will be succeeded by Sam Peters.
* Automatic Data Processing Inc's former chief executive, Gary Butler, was arrested on a criminal charge of domestic violence three days before the company announced that he had decided to retire.
* U.S. lawmakers moved to increase the maximum size of loans that can be guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration. Congress passed a broad spending bill that included a provision to restore to $729,750 the maximum size of mortgage that can be backed by the FHA.
* In a rare display of bipartisanship, the Senate appears likely to easily confirm Thomas Hoenig to a six-year term as the vice chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, an agency that gained significant powers over the nation's biggest banks under last year's Dodd-Frank financial overhaul.
* Investors are losing patience with Alcatel-Lucent CEO Ben Verwaayen's efforts to turn around the struggling telecommunications-equipment maker.
* Nationalized British lender Northern Rock PLC became the first bailed-out bank in the U.K. to be sold back to the private sector Thursday, in a loss-making deal.
* UBS AG unveiled long-anticipated plans for a major reduction in its investment bank, saying it will cut the unit's assets by half, shed flagging businesses and return to its roots by focusing on its huge private bank.
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
ZURICH, Feb 10 A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)