* Three ex-Washington Mutual executives agreed to settle a civil lawsuit stemming from the biggest-ever U.S. bank failure for less than 10 percent of the $900 million that was sought by regulators.

* Facing challenges winning over customers for its iAd mobile advertising service, Apple Inc is softening its approach as it loses ground to Google Inc in the fast-growing mobile-ad market.

* Medtronic Inc has agreed to pay $23.5 million to resolve allegations that it paid illegal kickbacks to physicians who participated in its postmarket studies and device registries to induce doctors to implant the company's pacemakers and defibrillators, the Department of Justice said Monday.

* Intel Corp warned its fourth-quarter revenue will fall about $1 billion below its own targets, making the technology company the latest to pin lower sales on supply disruptions caused by flooding in Thailand.

* AT&T Inc and Deutsche Telekom AG edged closer to abandoning AT&T's $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA in its current form, putting a court fight with the Justice Department on hold as they focus on coming up with alternatives to the deal.

* Financial firms tapped the Bank of Japan for a record $4.756 billion in three-month dollar loans on Tuesday, reflecting concerns about a shortage of dollars for year-end book closings as the European debt crisis grinds on.

* J.P Morgan Chase & Co and at least one large hedge fund bought Italian bonds that until recently were owned by MF Global Holdings Ltd, the bonds that played a key role in pushing the securities firm formerly run by Mr. Corzine into bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the matter.