Dec 15 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Japanese authorities are set to announce Friday that they have brought the Fukushima Daiichi complex's reactors to a state called cold shutdown, a milestone in stabilizing the site.

* The SEC is heading on a collision course with the federal judge who rejected the proposed $285 million settlement between the agency and Citigroup Inc.

* Research In Motion's falling share price is ratcheting up pressure on directors to overhaul the company's management structure, which has allowed the firm's two chiefs to also serve as co-chairmen.

* Wall Street research analysts, who usually write rosy reports on companies their firms take public, gave surprisingly faint praise to the latest big Internet stock to hit the market, discount deal site Groupon Inc.

* With foreign investors calling for a management overhaul, scandal-hit Olympus Corp said Thursday it will aim to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting in March or April.

* Hasbro Inc, the manufacturer of such classics as Monopoly, Scrabble and Operation, remains dogged by a disastrous Christmas last year, when sales fell and profits plunged by 15 percent for the quarter.

* Nokia Corp is getting back into the U.S. smartphone business with an entry-level model powered by Microsoft Corp.'s latest Windows software and sold by T-Mobile USA.

* Three years after Siemens AG reached a record foreign-bribery settlement with U.S. authorities, the German industrial conglomerate is capitalizing on business from an unexpected place-the U.S. government.

* Hewlett-Packard Co, still smarting from criticism over the exit packages it awarded to ousted chief executives Mark Hurd and Leo Apotheker, will limit severance payments it makes to senior executives who are pushed out.