BRIEF-CEB says "go-shop" period under merger agreement expires
* CEB announces expiration of "go-shop" period under the merger agreement
Dec 16 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A deal was reached on a $1 trillion spending bill to keep the government operating after Friday, clearing the way for at least a short-term extension of a payroll tax cut that is set to expire.
* For many entrepreneurs, an IPO is a chance to make their paper millions real. Zynga chief Mark Pincus is part of a growing group of start-up founders who beat the IPO to the punch.
* The crisis at Research in Motion Ltd shows no sign of lifting, as the company said a long-awaited product revamp would be delayed and its third-quarter earnings fell 71 percent.
* Cablevision's chief operating officer, Tom Rutledge, quit abruptly, raising questions about both the future of the New York cable operator and Mr. Rutledge's next move.
* The Beijing city government published new rules requiring users of micro-blog services similar to Twitter in China to register their identities with authorities.
* Jon Corzine told a House panel that he knew about an overseas transfer of millions of dollars to a J.P. Morgan account and that it was approved by the MF Global's Chicago back office.
* Sony Corp's PlayStation Vita will be launched Saturday, offering an important litmus test for whether consumers still want a dedicated portable game machine in a world where inexpensive and, sometimes free, games played on smartphones are all the rage.
* Olympus Corp said it will consider selling a stake to another company, as the camera maker's current and former presidents dueled over how to revive the scandal-ridden company.
* Morgan Stanley joined the legions of financial firms beating a retreat amid tumultuous markets and economic uncertainty, setting plans to cut 1,600 jobs.
* CEB announces expiration of "go-shop" period under the merger agreement
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.