Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Dec 20 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* AT&T Inc withdrew its $39 billion acquisition of T-Mobile USA, ending a nine-month fight and leaving both carriers groping for a way forward.
* Apple Inc was handed a legal victory that is bad news for rival Google Inc, as a U.S. trade agency ruled that some HTC smartphones that use the Internet company's Android software infringe an Apple patent.
* Google and KKR are expected to announce a joint investment in a California solar power project, showing investor interest in the industry amid expiring government incentives.
* The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted ConocoPhillips permission to develop the first commercial oil well in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.
* Cable-industry veteran Tom Rutledge will become president and CEO of Charter Communications Inc, the country's fourth-largest cable operator.
* Japan government said Tuesday that Tokyo has selected Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter as its next-generation jet, capping a multiyear vetting process to upgrade its aging fleet.
* More than three years after Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar fraud came to light, a former employee at the convicted Ponzi-scheme operator's firm admitted to falsifying business records, which helped hide the decades-long scam.
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.