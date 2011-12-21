BRIEF-Misonix files for Non-Timely 10-Q
* has no information to suggest that any of the co's previously reported financial statements. Results are incorrect in any material respect
Dec 21 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A group of hackers in China breached the computer defenses of America's top business-lobbying group and gained access to everything stored on its systems, including information about its three million members.
* House Republicans dug in for a year-end standoff, scuttling a temporary extension to a payroll-tax break.
* The European Union is facing austerity measures, political turmoil and financial uncertainty. The Journal spoke with families in six Euro Zone countries to hear first-hand the dinner conversations shaped by the crisis.
* Investigators on the hunt for missing customer money from MF Global are scrutinizing about $200 million moved to a company account at J.P. Morgan Chase.
* Microsoft and Nokia in recent months flirted with the idea of making a joint bid for Research In Motion. The talks underscore the severity of the challenges facing RIM.
* Honda plans to shift a major chunk of its manufacturing to North America over the next two years to combat a strengthening yen that has made Japanese-built cars too expensive to export around the world.
* Activist fund Starboard Value has trained its guns on AOL , arguing that the Internet company's strategy of investing in Web content businesses isn't paying off for investors.
* Asian stock markets rose sharply Wednesday, with exporters advancing as upbeat U.S. housing data and a successful Spanish debt auction overcame the recent drumbeat of bad news from Europe.
* The biggest U.S. banks will be required to limit their financial ties to one another under new proposed rules aimed at preventing the collapse of one big institution from triggering a larger, cascading crisis.
* Olympus Corp. has hired SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. and Citigroup Inc. to help it raise fresh capital to restore its battered financial health, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
* European officials, to the anger of foreign air carriers, have set up a controversial program to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions from the world's jetliners. United Parcel Service Inc. already has a plan to sidestep it-which will probably end up creating more carbon.
* Oracle Corp., one of the technology industry's bellwethers, sent unsettling signals Tuesday that economic uncertainty is hurting corporate demand for high-tech products.
* Two pharmaceutical giants suffered big product setbacks Tuesday, as AstraZeneca PLC said it would take a $380 million charge to discontinue development of experimental drugs for depression and cancer, and Novartis AG said potential safety problems are likely to undermine sales of the hypertension pill Tekturna.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.
* Asahi Group Holdings Ltd's operating profit likely rose 4 percent in the year ended December - Nikkei