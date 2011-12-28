Dec 28 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An informant in a fraud case against Bank of New York Mellon has provided prosecutors a rare peek into how the bank allegedly scrambled to contain the fallout from a fast-growing government probe.

* Results from Russia's parliamentary vote earlier this month are studded with red flags that suggest broad electoral fraud, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

* The prolonged economic slump has fueled a surge in applications for Social Security disability benefits, with many desperate Americans seeking refuge in the program as a last resort after their unemployment insurance and savings run out.

* Edward Lampert's plan to build a reinvigorated retail giant from the crumbling ruins of Sears and Kmart is turning into a mess. Sears Holdings said it will close as many as 120 stores and record up to $2.4 billion in quarterly charges after another bad holiday showing.

* Gold is up more than 11 percent this year but shares of gold miners have fallen almost 16 percent, and that has hurt some of the biggest names on Wall Street.

* A $300 million fee for plaintiffs' lawyers has bankers and lawyers buzzing about whether the Delaware Court of Chancery has become too generous to plaintiffs' counsel-or is rightly rewarding them for their efforts.

* GE Capital plans to buy MetLife's U.S. retail deposit business in a deal that will bring it $7.5 billion in deposits and MetLife's online banking platform.

* The Obama administration again declined to label China a currency manipulator, while it criticized Japan's efforts to limit the yen's appreciation.

* Two board members who helped Eastman Kodak Co. in its last attempt to round up financial support aren't sticking around for the struggling company's current effort.

* New York Times Co. said it has agreed to sell the 16 local papers that make up its regional media group to Halifax Media Holdings LLC, of Daytona Beach, Fla, for $143 million in cash.

* Bank of America Corp. and a debt collector it hired to go after deceased customers' debts violated state law by repeatedly calling a Florida woman about paying the credit-card bill of her late husband, a Florida state-court judge ruled this month.

* Viacom Inc. is contesting a decision by dispute-resolution accountants that it owes former shareholders of Harmonix Music Systems Inc. $383 million in their ongoing litigation over the 2006 takeover of the maker of the "Rock Band" videogame.

* Hopes for a surge in production of alternative biofuels are falling flat, and the U.S. expects to continue to rely on corn- and sugarcane-based ethanol to meet a national mandate for renewable fuels in 2012.

* A new study casts doubt on the usefulness of a highly touted genetic test for patients taking the popular anti-clotting drug Plavix. It also calls into question whether the Food and Drug Administration was premature in issuing a warning for the medicine last year based on the test, according to the study authors and other prominent physicians.